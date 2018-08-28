Nine-year-old Jamel Miles took his own life after four days of bullying followed his coming out.

According to KDVR in Denver, Miles told his mother he was gay over the summer while they were driving. Leia Pierce, Miles’ mother, looked at him and told him she still loved him.

He also told her he preferred to dress in girls’ clothing.

He said he was going to tell other children in school, because he was proud of who he was. He told the other children in school and after four days of bullying in school, he committed suicide.

The Denver medical examiner released information that the cause of death was suicide and a firearm was not involved.

The school district released the following statement:

It is critical that our students receive all the supports they need to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment. Our formal policies and practices reflect this commitment to ensuring that our LGBTQ+ students can pursue their education with dignity — from policies and training to prevent and stop bullying to formal policies and guidance materials that fully respect gender identity (including use of preferred pronouns and restrooms).

On her Facebook page, Piece wrote:

Please we are all the different and thats what makes us the same because we all have 1 thing in common we’re all different thats what makes this world beautiful … i want justice for my son and every kid who is bullied.. i want bullying to end i never want to hear someone else go thru this pain…

— David Taffet