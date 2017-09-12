Every year, members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Theater Critics Forum hash out their picks for the best of the preceding season in local theater.

It’s not pretty.

There is logrolling and hurt feelings, winners selected who some people don’t agree with (this year, there are plenty on this list I think are stinkeroo) and omissions that seem like insults to idea of awards. (DTC’s Kevin Moriarty for directing Electra? Absolutely. But for Inherit the Wind?!?! My soul shudders.) But ah, well. That’s how these things go. So don’t think this kind of list is authoritative, but it is a snapshot of what the North Texas theater scene is like. (If you want a better list, well, you can always check out my year-in-review summary each December — every name on it hand-picked by me!)

Outstanding Direction:

Robin Armstrong, Ripcord, Circle Theatre

Emily Scott Banks, Stupid Fucking Bird, Stage West; The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens, and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord, WaterTower Theatre

Cheryl Denson, Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Uptown Players

Marianne Galloway, Stiff, Risk Theater Initiative (Festival of Independent Theatres)

Kevin Moriarty, Electra, The Tempest, Inherit the Wind, Dallas Theater Center

Jeffrey Schmidt, The Minotaur, Theatre Three

Joanie Schultz, Hit the Wall, WaterTower Theatre

Christie Vela, ‘night, Mother, Echo Theatre; Straight White Men, Second Thought Theatre

Outstanding New Play or Musical:

Br’er Cotton by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Kitchen Dog Theater

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn

The Necessities, by Blake Hackler, Second Thought Theatre

Stiff by Sherry Jo Ward, Risk Theater Initiative (Festival of Independent Theatres)

Outstanding Touring Production:

An American in Paris, Dallas Summer Musicals and Performing Arts Fort Worth

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, AT&T Performing Arts Center Broadway Series

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, AT&T Performing Arts Center Broadway Series

Into the Woods, AT&T Performing Arts Center Broadway Series

Tina Packer’s Women of Will, Eisemann Center Presents

Outstanding Performance by an Actor:

Christopher Carlos, Paper Flowers, Kitchen Dog Theater

Cameron Cobb, Trevor, Kitchen Dog Theater

Blake Hackler, Richard III and Measure for Measure, Trinity Shakespeare Festival; so go the ghosts of méxico, part one: a brave woman in méxico, Undermain Theatre

Selmore Haines III, Thurgood, Jubilee Theatre

Max Hartman, Trevor, Kitchen Dog Theater

Bob Hess, La Cage aux Folles, Uptown Players

Alex Organ, The Tempest, Dallas Theater Center

Randy Pearlman, Funnyman, Circle Theatre

Thomas Ward, Straight White Men, Second Thought Theatre

Outstanding Performance by an Actress:

Deborah Brown, Ripcord, Circle Theatre

Whitney LaTrice Coulter, The Submission, Proper Hijinx Productions

Steph Garrett, The Great Dictator, Audacity Theatre Lab; Waiting for Lefty, Upstart Productions

Julie Johnson, Mame, Lyric Stage

Jenny Ledel, Grounded, Second Thought Theatre

Kelsey Milbourn, Richard III and Measure for Measure, Trinity Shakespeare Festival

Sally Nystuen Vahle, Electra and A Christmas Carol, Dallas Theater Center

Christie Vela, Paper Flowers, Kitchen Dog Theater; The Necessities, Second Thought Theatre

Sherry Jo Ward, Stiff, Risk Theater Initiative (Festival of Independent Theatres)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast:

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, Uptown Players

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, Dallas Theater Center

Inherit the Wind, Dallas Theater Center

‘night, Mother, Echo Theatre

Richard III and Measure for Measure, Trinity Shakespeare Festival

Stupid Fucking Bird, Stage West

Outstanding Design or Creative Contribution:

Design team, Br’er Cotton, Kitchen Dog Theater

Stefany Cambra, properties design and John M. Flores, sound design, Feathers and Teeth, Kitchen Dog Theater

Jay Dias, music direction, Camelot, Lyric Stage

Pam Holcomb-McLain, music direction, The Light in the Piazza, Brick Road Theatre

Design team, Jesus Christ Superstar, Casa Mañana

Brian McDonald, set and sound design and Aaron Johansen, lighting design, Grounded, Second Thought Theatre

Michael B. Moore, wigs and makeup design, La Cage aux Folles, Uptown Players

Lauren Morgan, a season of costume design for Stolen Shakespeare Guild

James Ortiz and Stefano Brancato, puppet design, Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, Dallas Theater Center

Design team, season at Trinity Shakespeare Festival

Sean J. Smith and Rhonda Jones, choreography, Fly, African American Repertory Theater

Trigg Watson, magic consultation, Midas, Prism Movement Theater

Citations:

Dallas Theater Center, for engaging the city with its PublicWorks production of The Tempest, which used 200 members of the community in its cast, and for committing to continue the program in future seasons.

Denise Lee, for starting Community Conversations

Participating Critics:

Alexandra Bonifield, CriticalRant.com

Nancy Churnin, Dallas Morning News

Jan Farrington, TheaterJones.com

Janice Franklin, TheaterJones.com

Martha Heimberg, TheaterJones.com and Dallas Weekly

Arnold Wayne Jones, Dallas Voice

Mark Lowry, TheaterJones.com and Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Punch Shaw, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Lindsey Wilson, CultureMap

Dallas-Fort Worth Theater Critics Forum is an organization of professional, paid critics that recognizes outstanding theatrical contributions in North Texas. Members see 50 or more productions per season (Sept. 1-Aug. 31) and are not practicing theater artists.