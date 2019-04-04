The Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance PAC issued endorsements in the Dallas mayor’s race and in all 14 city council races. DGLA President Patti Fink, Erin Moore’s wife, recused herself from any participation in the endorsement process.

Mayor: Scott Griggs

District 1: Chad West

District 2: Adam Medrano

District 3: Davante Peters

District 4: Asa Woodberry

District 5: Jaime Resendez

District 6: Omar Narvaez

District 7: Calvin Johnson

District 8: Erik Wilson

District 9: Erin Moore

District 10: DeDe Alexander

District 11: Lee Kleinman

District 12: Cara Mendelsohn

District 13: Laura Miller

District 14: Philip Kingston