The Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance PAC issued endorsements in the Dallas mayor’s race and in all 14 city council races. DGLA President Patti Fink, Erin Moore’s wife, recused herself from any participation in the endorsement process.
Mayor: Scott Griggs
District 1: Chad West
District 2: Adam Medrano
District 3: Davante Peters
District 4: Asa Woodberry
District 5: Jaime Resendez
District 6: Omar Narvaez
District 7: Calvin Johnson
District 8: Erik Wilson
District 9: Erin Moore
District 10: DeDe Alexander
District 11: Lee Kleinman
District 12: Cara Mendelsohn
District 13: Laura Miller
District 14: Philip Kingston