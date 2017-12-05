The Dallas Museum of Arts’ Arts & Letters Live series, which bring in authors, activists, artists and actors to town to read from, about and perform, starts its 27th season next month. The DMA just announced a lineup that includes more than 30 celebrities at 25 scheduled events.

Among those planned for public performances between January and June are Pulitzer, Booker, Newbery, Peabody, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winners, including returning favorites like David Sedaris, as well as the Texas Bound short stories series and a recording of the public radio series Selected Shorts.

Highlights include:

Selected Shorts: Tales of Marriage featuring Michael Cerveris, Jane Kaczmarek and Maria Tucci. (Jan. 27)

Jhumpa Lahiri, a Pulitzer laureate for her debut collection Interpreter of Maladies, reading from her work. (Jan 30)

Paul Auster, the acclaimed novelist, most recently of 4-3-2-1. (Feb. 11)

Conspiraire, a Grammy-winning ensemble known for the choral work Considering Matthew Shepard, about the slain gay man. (Feb. 21)

Texas Bound I and II, two evenings of storytelling, featuring local actors as well as long0time audience favorite G.W. Bailey (Major Crimes). (March 3 and 19)

David Sedaris, queer humorist revered for his skewed memoirs about his dysfunctional family. (April 30)

For a complete lineup, and the purchase tickets, visit here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones