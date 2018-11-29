The Dallas Museum of Art, in conjunction with KERA, will hold a panel discussion entitled LGBTQ+ Equity in the Arts, centered on the state of local arts as seen through the lens of queer and queer-run organizations. Panelists include consultant Erica Felicella, Flexible Grey Theatre Co.’s Olivia Grace Murphy and Arttitude co-founder Jerome Larez. KERA’s Jerome Weeks is the moderator.

The event takes place tonight at the Horchow Auditorium at the DMA at 7 p.m. Tickets are free to KERA/DMA members and students, and only $5 for the general public.

— Arnold Wayne Jones