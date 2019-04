She’s retired more times that Muhammed Ali and Frank Sinatra combined, but unlike them, her latest comeback is still possible… in fact, it’s a reality. Cher is back on the road with the Here We Go Again Tour, with Nile Rodgers and Chic as special guests. But here’s what you really wanted to know: Cher will be in Dallas at the very end of the 2019 tour — she’ll be at American Airlines Center on Dec. 19. Tickets go onsale April 5 at noon at LiveNation.com.

— Arnold Wayne Jones