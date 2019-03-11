Nominations for grand marshal for the 2019 Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade remain open through March 22. You can nominate someone to be grand marshal by visiting DallasPride.org. Scroll down to about the midway point on the home page and clock on the blue button that says “2019 Grand Marshals Nomination.”

The Dallas Pride Committee is also accepting beneficiary applications through March 29. Go here to get the form.

You can visit the Festival page here to get all the rules for the festival, and go here to register for the festival or the parade.

This year, the Dallas Pride celebration has been moved to June 1-2 in Fair Park, with the Miller Lite Music Festival on Saturday, June 1, and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 2. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the theme for this year’s celebration is “STONEWALL Strong, DALLAS Proud.”