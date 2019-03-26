The Dallas Mavericks will be honoring the LGBT community tonight when they hold a Pride Night Celebration during their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Tickets range in price from $24-$114, and if you buy yours through this link, you’ll get an exclusive Mavs Pride t-shirt while supplies last! At last check there are sizes medium through extra-large left, but t-shirts will run out before tickets do, so act fast.

A portion of each ticket purchased through this link will be donated to Resource Center.

The Mavs are also holding a free pre-game mixer/meet-up for the community in the Budweiser EIGHTEEEN76 Lounge, starting at 6 p.m. Those who scored Mavs Pride t-shirts with their ticket purchases can pick up their shirts next to EIGHTEEEN76 Lounge, outside Sections 114/115.

Watch for photos from Mavs Pride Night in the Friday, March issue of Dallas Voice, along with a profile of openly-LGBT Mavs employee Carlos Monge.