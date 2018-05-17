Downtown Dallas’ Don’t Tell Supper Club welcomes world-renowned illusionist and master magician Reza for two nights only — tonight and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday, May 17-18). There are two shows each night, with first show service beginning at 6 p.m., and second show service beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $70 for the two-hour Vegas-style shows, complete with a three-course meal. VIP tickets, which include a meet-and-greet with Reza, are also available.

Reservations are available by emailing dining@donttellsupperclub.com or calling 214-432-8282.

VIP tickets and bottle service are available by emailing VIP@donttellsupperclub.com.