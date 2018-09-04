A pair of Dorothy’s ruby slippers from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz have been found, 13 years after they were stolen from The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The slippers were in a private collection and on loan to the museum when they were stolen. The theft was described as a smash-and-grab with no clues left behind. Security cameras were not working that night.

According to the BBC, the slippers were covered in 2,300 sequins. Garland wore four pair during filming. One of those pairs is in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. Leonardo DiCaprio bought another pair in an auction in 2011. The fourth pair is owned by another private collector. In the book, the slippers were silver, but MGM changed them to ruby red to show off their new Technicolor process.

No information was given about how the shoes were found.

— David Taffet