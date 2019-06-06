Officer Amber Roman, the LGBT liaison officer for the Dallas Police Department, today (Wednesday, June 5) asked the LGBT community to help investigators in solving the murder of Chynal Lindsey, the black transgender woman whose body was found Saturday, June 1, in White Rock Lake.

Lindsey was the third black trans woman murdered in Dallas since last October: Brittany White was shot to death last October, and Muhlaysia Booker was shot to death in May. A third black trans woman, whose name has been withheld by police, was attacked and stabbed several times in April but survived, and the 2015 murder of black trans woman Shade Schuler also remains unsolved.

Roman sent out an email late this afternoon asking for help:

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the communities help in solving the murder of Chynal Lindsey. Detective Erica King who is leading this investigation is having difficulty locating information on Chynal because she was not originally from Dallas. From our understanding, Chynal lived around the Arlington and Grand Prairie area. Detective King is asking for anyone who knew Chynal or knew who she had a close relationship with as well as any social activities she participated in to please contact her.

Our relationship with our community is the number one tool that we use to solve crimes. Receiving tips from the community and having individuals willing to step forward and provide us with information is vital. Any information is better than none, and that one tip might be the vital piece to help us solve this case.

Please contact Detective Erica King at [email protected] or 214-671-3684.

— Tammye Nash