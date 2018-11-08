Since Oct. 21, four robberies at knifepoint have taken place on the Katy Trail. The offenses have taken place in the evening from 8-10 p.m. and have been committed by two or three latinos under the age of 25. No arrests have been made.

Here the Dallas Police Department community awareness bulletin:

The Dallas Police Department wants to remind citizens to remain vigilant while exercising on the Katy Trail.

Since October 21, 2018, the Dallas Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating four Robbery offenses that were committed at knife point on the Katy Trail. According to the victim(s), two to three Latin male suspects, all under the age of 25, are committing these crimes. These offenses have occurred on October 21, 25, 29 and November 7, 2018, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. During one of the offenses, the victim was wearing their headphones while exercising. These suspects are taking cell phones and other property that the victims have on their persons, and then fleeing the scene on foot. These incidents are under investigation and are reported under case numbers 241867-2018, 236621-2018, 233880-2018, 231283-2018. The Dallas Police Department encourages citizens to be aware of their surroundings when walking or exercising alone. Remember, there is safety in numbers. If at all possible, avoid or use extra caution in when walking or running at night or in dark areas. And remember, “If you see something, say something”…call 9-1-1.

— David Taffet