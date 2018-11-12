Have you been wondering when the next RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will come? Well, it didn’t take long — after concluding Season 3 of All Stars this past March — Season 4 will debut on Dec. 14 on VH1 with a 90-minute premiere episode. The list of 10 returning contestants doesn’t feature any Texas queens, but there are a few favorites in the running: Season 3’s Manilla Luzon (also an All Stars alum), Season 4’s Latrice Royale (ditto; pictured above), Season 6’s Gia Gunn, Season 7’s Jasmine Masters, Season 8’s Naomi Smalls, Season 9’s Valentina, Farrah Moan and Trinity Taylor and Season 10’s Monique Heart Monet X Change.

— Arnold Wayne Jones