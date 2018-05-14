RuPaul’s DragCon 2018 was held Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and several of Dallas’ own were there to participate, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10’s Asia O’Hara, Season 7 contestant and All Stars 3 top two finisher Kennedy Davenport and Season 5 and All Stars 2 contestant Alyssa Edwards.

Photographer James Franklin, a former Dallasite now living and working in LA, was on hand for the fun and sent us these photos from Saturday at DragCon.

By the way, RuPaul’s Drag Con NYC 2018 is coming up Sept. 28-30 in — duh! — New York City. Get your tickets here.