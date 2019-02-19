Soluna, an annual international music and arts festival that takes place every spring in the Dallas Arts District, will return, and this year’s musical headliner will be Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson. Hudson will perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on April 20 for a one-night-only concert, that will anchor several weeks of theater, opera, jazz, music and more.

Soluna spans most of the month of April, beginning on April 4 and ending April 28, at a variety of venues including the Meyerson, the Crow Museum, the Wyly Theatre, The Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts and more. Among other luminaries already announced including new Oscar nominee Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman) and mezzo Susan Graham, as well as local arts groups like Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Verdigris Ensemble.

Tickets for Hudson’s concert go on sale Thursday. You can see more of the lineup for Soluna here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones