Dallas Theater Center’s artistic director, Kevin Moriarty, released the upcoming season for the company, which will comprise six shows, including a world premiere, and the return (of course) of a holiday add-on.

The season begins with the first Broadway musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the contemporary hip-hop musical In the Heights, which will be performed at the Wyly, Sept. 21–Oct. 20.

Next up will be Holland Taylor’s award-winning Texas one-woman show Ann, about the governorship of Texas icon Ann Richards. The production will star film and TV actress Jayne Atkinson. It will be presented at the Kalita Humphreys, Oct. 15–Nov. 10.

Joel Ferrell will then direct the same adaptation of A Christmas Carol that the DTC has produced for about a decade, with a new cast, back at the Wyly, Nov. 21–Dec. 29.

2020 will kick off with Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Little Women will be performed at the Kalita, Feb. 2–March 1, 2020, followed by José Cruz Gonzalez’s play American Mariachi, about an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s, will take place at the Wyly, March 14–April 5.

Next up is Dominique Morriseau’s Pipeline, about an inner-city public high school teacher whose son in private school becomes involved in a serious incident that refocusses her values. At the Wyly’s Studio Theatre, April 3–May 10.

The season will end with Don X. Nguyen’s Supreme Leader, about the rise of Kim-Jung Un from student to dictator, which will get its world premiere, also at the Studio Theatre, June 3–July 12.

In July 2020, the DTC will be back with its Public Works festival.

