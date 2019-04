The 2019 No Tie Dinner dessert extravaganza was held at the Frontiers of Flight Museum last Saturday night, April 6. No Tie, the signature fundraising event each year for AIDS Services of Dallas, begins with dinners hosted in individuals’ homes, and then everyone gathers at the museum for dessert and entertainment. This year DVtv On The Scene crew Brad Pritchett and Israel Luna were there to check out the action and bring it all back for you.