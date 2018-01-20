Organizers estimate that about 5,000 people poured into downtown Fort Worth Saturday morning, Jan. 20, to gather on the east lawn of the Tarrant County Courthouse for a short rally followed by a march through downtown to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the historic 2017 Women’s March.

For photos of the Fort Worth march, go here.

About 10,000 participated in the Dallas Women’s march, and about 100 gathered at Dallas City Hall for a rally calling for Donald Trump to be impeached. See Dallas Voice’s coverage of the Dallas events here.