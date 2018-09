Leslie Jordan was in Dallas Saturday, Sept. 22, to perform his one-man standup show, Leslie Jordan: Exposed, as a benefit for Legacy Counseling Center (the ninth straight year the Emmy Award-winning comic as come to Dallas to help Legacy raise money). DVtv’s Brad Pritchett and Brian Kennedy were there t the Cathedral of Hope to talk to the gay icon about everything from his new Fox TV series, Cool Kids, to his favorite “naughty habit.”

Watch the video below: