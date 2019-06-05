In the wake of four recent attacks — including three murders — the Black Women’s Defense League is hosting a meeting Thursday night, June 6, from 7-8:30 p.m., at 211 N. Ervay St., focused on safety for black transgender women in Dallas.

The “emergency community meeting to keep black trans women safe” will focus on “ideas, resources and access to mitigate the harm black trans communities in Dallas are facing in this time of increased violence as well as long-term goals to further ensure the safety and survival of our black trans sisters.”

Chynal Lindsey, whose body was found last Saturday, June 1, in White Rock Lake, is the third black transgender woman murdered in Dallas since last October. Police offered few details other than her body showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence.” Muhlaysia Booker, who made headlines around the country in April when a video of her being assaulted by several men in the parking lot of her apartment complex went viral, was found shot to death on an East Dallas street near Tenison Park Golf Course on Saturday, May 18. Brittany White was found shot to death in her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Gayglen Drive.

A fourth black trans woman was attacked and stabbed multiple times in April, not far from where Booker’s body was found. Police have not released her name. Dallas police have said while they have not yet established any direct link to the attacks, there are many similarities, and they believe the attacks may be linked. They have also suggested that the 2015 murder of Shade Schuler, still unsolved, may also be related.

Dallas police have asked the FBI to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The Black Women’s Defense League says that everyone is welcome to participate in the meeting on Thursday, and those attending should “Come ready to work and hold space.” Light refreshments will be served and there will be “an opportunity to decompress in unity.”