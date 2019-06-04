Equality Texas has announced new members of the Equality Texas Foundation and Equality Texas Boards of Directors, as well as new Equality Texas board officers.

Interim Executive Director Samantha Smoot said the organization is “proud to welcome these passionate, committed leaders. Their board participation will strengthen our mission to ensure every Texan is treated with equality, dignity and safety.

“We are pleased to have experienced leaders from across the state join us on the board of directors to bring their experience and passion to fight for full and lived equality for all LGBTQ Texans,” she added.

New Equality Texas Foundation board members are Jonas Leon Rios of Amarillo and Susan Hays and Jo Ivester of Austin.

Rios is an ethics specialist at CNS Pantex in Amarillo. Hays is president of the Law Office of Susan Hays, P.C., Dallas and Austin. Jo Ivester is a writer, award-winning author, and equal rights advocate.

The Equality Texas Foundation board officers are, as before, Elizabeth Myers of Austin, chair; Steve Atkinson of Dallas, vice chair, and Nicole DeLeon of Austin, secretary.

Newly-elected officers of the Equality Texas Board of Directors areHolt Lackey of Austin as chair; Karen Wilkerson of Tyler as vice chair, and Awais Azhar of Austin as secretary.

New members of the Equality Texas Board of Directors are DanielleSkidmore of Austin; Kim Biffle of San Antonio; Mitra Woody of Houston and Jonathan Nelson of Dallas.

Nelson is a community leader and attorney. Mark Phariss, Plano attorney and former plaintiff in the Texas marriage equality case, is also returning to the Equality Texas board after his campaign for Texas Senate.