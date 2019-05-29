Equality Texas announced today (Wednesday, May 29) that it is launching a search for a new chief executive officer to lead the organization into the future.

Previous CEO Chuck Smith stepped down at the end of 2018, and Samantha Smoot served as interim CEO during the 86th Texas Legislature, which came to a close earlier this week.

“Equality Texas is celebrating our 30th anniversary this year. We are looking for an energetic and forward-looking leader to guide Equality Texas into a new era in the fight for LGBTQ equality,” said Elizabeth Myers, Equality Texas Foundation Board Chair.

The new CEO will lead the organization’s efforts to “advance pro-active policies that support the well-being of LGBTQ Texans and build our community’s political power so that no anti-LGBTQ bill ever passes in Texas again,” according to the press release.

Equality Texas Board Chair Holt Lackey added, “After a 30-year track record of putting a stop to anti-LGBTQ bills such as adoption bans, the bathroom bill and religious exemptions for discrimination, Equality Texas is launching its next chapter. We are seeking a passionate, visionary leader who is ready to make an impact on advancing equality in Texas.”

Equality Texas encourages LGBTQ people, people of color, transgender and nonbinary people and members of other underrepresented groups to apply. For information visit EqualityTexas.org.