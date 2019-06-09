Erin Moore lost the District 9 Dallas City Council race by 377 votes. Had she won, she would have become the first out lesbian to sit on the council. Paula Blackmon won with 52 percent of the vote.

“We got real close,” Moore said. At one point during the evening, she was just 130 votes behind. “Congratulations to Paula.”

She encouraged her supporters to work with Blackmon and asked Dallas Voice to thank people from around the city who supported her campaign.

In the mayor’s race, Eric Johnson beat Scott Griggs by 56-44 percent, a difference of more than 8,000 votes.

In City Council District 14, Philip Kingston lost his reelection bid for a fourth and final term to David Blewett 54-46 percent. Kingston told Dallas Voice that he was honored to represent the district and the voters are never wrong.

“It’s incumbent upon us to support David so he can be successful as District 14’s new councilman,” Kingston said.

In District 7, Tiffinni Young will return to the council. She beat Adam Bazaldua by less than 100 votes. In District 4, incumbent Carolyn King Arnold beat Dawn Blair by about 200 votes.

— David Taffet