Parker Gray and Shannon McGann in ‘Hand to God.’ (Photo courtesy Jason Anderson)

The road to hell is paved with laughs in ‘Hand to God’

ARNOLD WAYNE JONES | Executive Editor

[email protected]

Hand to God resides at the intersection of Avenue Q and the Road to Calvary. In a church rec center in suburban Texas, Margery (Shannon McGann), a recent widow, tries to teach evangelical doctrine to some teens, including her son Jason (Parker Gray), with the use of Christian puppets. The pastor (Thomas Ward) has allowed Margery this distraction to get over her husband’s death, but he’s expecting some results — a show at Sunday school, perhaps … or maybe a date?

But Margery can’t think about dating right now; she’s at her wit’s end with Jason, the skimmest of milquetoasts, who hides his emotions behind his puppet Tyrone; an obnoxious kid named Tim Garret Storms), and the bored, pink-haired Jessica (Debbie Ruegsegger), who Jason is sweet on (though she says she’s gay). These are troubled people, all of whom mask their pain behind facades of religion.

Only Jason isn’t masking his — or rather, he’s letting his fingers do the talking. Tyrone at first seems to be just a vulgar alter-ego, but as time progresses he takes on an intimidating personality. He magically repairs himself, now with real (and sharp) teeth. He dominates Jason, and knows a lot about the adults that he shouldn’t. In the words of a different church lady, could he be… Satan?!?! Who, ultimately, is pulling the strings?

Hand to God is an hilarious romp through the pews, frequently hitting right below the Bible Belt. It’s foul-mouthed farce that brings up theology, but is mostly concerned with the humanity of its characters.

And what characters they are. Gray has perhaps the toughest role, essentially performing two diametric parts simultaneously (Tyrone, inexplicably, sounds as if he’s from the Bronx). A scene were Tyrone has rough sex with another puppet while Jason and Jessica talk intimately about their feelings is a brilliant balancing act of what is being said versus what we’re watching. Storms, one of North Texas’ most charismatic young actors, chews up the scenery as the horny delinquent who has the hots for teacher. But the real standout performance is from

McGann. Her Margery is the most complex character in the show — racked by guilt over the death of her husband, lost in her faith but unable to apply it effectively, deaf to her son’s own anger and emotional disturbances, she’s burdened by a big cross to bear. (At its heart, the play is a mother-son story.) It’s a sad, terribly funny and deep performance in a play where the laughs fall like a meteor shower.

They aren’t the only ones worth singling out; as with most theater, the devil is in the details. Director Joanie Schultz creates an immersive theater experience, reminiscent of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; the open-seating design is a series of picnic tables and folding chairs, like a church basement bingo game. Sometimes this creates unfortunate sightlines, but the concept triumphs.

Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. Through Aug. 26. WaterTowerTheatre.org.