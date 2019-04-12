The Advanced Style runway show and fundraiser on April 26 isn’t the only fashion-based news in North Texas this week. Here are some other events to put on your style radar:

Fashion CITED. Newly-minted Congressman Colin Allred, a good-looking man in his own right, serves as honorary chair of this year’s Fashion CITED: Seasons of Love event. The annual fundraiser for the Legal Hospice of Texas (which provided free legal services to people with HIV) will be hosted by Bachelor alum Jack Stone, and features designs by Francisco Flores, Silk Threads, ENRO and more. The show takes place April 13 at Sixty Five Hundred, the event space at 6500 Cedar Springs Road. 6:30 p.m. $70. LegalHospice.org/events.

Dior: From Paris to the World. The Dallas Museum of Art will soon open its exhibition celebrating more than 70 years of the French design house’s legacy and influence, including looks exclusive to the show at the DMA. Tickets for the exhibition, which runs May 19–Sept. 1, go on sale Monday. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 Harwood St. DMA.org

BLKLN Shop. BLKLNClothing.com, a website from Dallas-based fashion designer and style blogger Jim Duran, has just launched a new e-commerce platform on its site called BLKLN Shop. The destination will feature a curated selection of menswear from the company, as well as fashion-forward looks from other designers’ spring/summer collections, priced to be affordable to young local gayboys (and straight probably, if you’re into that). You can visit it at Blklnclothing.com/blklnshop.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

