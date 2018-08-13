Austin police are investigating fireworks that have been thrown at a gay bar twice this summer.

The most recent incident at The Iron Bear on West 8th Street a block west of Congress Avenue in downtown Austin happened after 1 a.m. on Aug. 9. The firework landed on the outdoor patio in front of the bar in each occurrence. The first time this happened was on June 29.

Witnesses didn’t have a description of the car from which the fireworks were thrown. About a dozen people were on the patio at the time, but no one was hurt, according to the Austin Statesman.

“There was a bright green flash followed by a burst of smoke,” said bar patron Steve Rivas in his 911 call.

Police aren’t sure if the bar was targeted because it’s a gay bar or because of it’s outdoor patio. About 30 minutes later, someone threw a firecracker at the Driskoll Hotel about three blocks away.

