The spot at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Reagan Street has undergone a lot of turnover in 2017 — it was Quesa, then Q Taco and Macho Cantina, and now its third incarnation with the year, Peasant Pizzeria.

The name doesn’t quite express the scope of the menu, though. In addition to artisanal pizzas with rustic crusts and toppings like charred artichoke and chorizo, the menu also features a number of Italian entrees and apps, including several styles of meatballs, a chicken-and-polenta paillard, eggplant parm and even wok-fired calamari. Here are some shorts of the dishes.

Peasant Pizzeria opened officially last night.

— Arnold Wayne Jones