The first transgender woman murdered this year was killed by her husband, according to Transgriot.

Police found Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, 42, dead in her home on Friday, Jan. 5. Her husband Mark Steele-Knudslien, 47, went to a police station in Adams, Mass., where he admitted killing his wife. Adams police notified North Adams police, who found the body. He’s being held without bail.

Steele-Knudslien will be arraigned today (Monday, Jan. 8).

An autopsy determined she died of blood loss from a stab wound, and multiple blunt force trauma to her head, according to the Berkshire Eagle. The newspaper also notes the last homicide in North Adams took place in 2013.

Local newspaper reports don’t mention Christa was transgender. That report comes from other local sources who reported the information to Monica Roberts, editor of Transgriot.

— David Taffet