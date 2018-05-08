Liquor obsessions run in cycles. Cinco de Mayo? It’s all about tequila. Social functions? Vodka seems to be the mixer-of-choice. And craft breweries propagate with their seasonal beers and generate buzz.

But whiskey? Well, whiskey is something that’s usually on my mind — Bourbons, Scotches, and everything in between. It’s an adult drink that oozes sophistication but also a certain manly confidence. And you can enjoy it irrespective of whether you know anything about a particular whiskey. There’s something for everybody.

The folks at Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck understands that. Though known for its seafood, sushi and Asian-influenced cuisine, the terrific twirling restaurant atop Reunion Tower embraced whiskey culture. Earlier this year, it launches a program that includes one of the most extensive lists of Japanese whiskies in North Texas. (Japan is up there with the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Ireland in the reverence for its whiskies.)

And this Thursday (May 10), chef Jacob Williamson explores that wonders of whiskey with a Texas twang at a special dinner. Texas Wagyu & Texas Whiskey pairs a four-course dinner of glorious wagyu beef with several different Texas-made whiskies (which, if you haven’t had already, can be quite wonderful). Among the dishes will be brained oxtail, steak tartare, a grilled New York strip and dessert with whiskey from Herman Marshall and Ben Millam. The price is $95. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., but the discovery of a new whiskey? That lasts forever.

— Arnold Wayne Jones