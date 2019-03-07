The former home of White Rock Community Church has been vandalized, according to David Morrison, who contacted police about the damage and reported information to Dallas Voice. Morrison said he was walking home along Garland Road when he noticed the building had been broken into.

White Rock Community Church moved from the location about a year ago, and the building has been standing vacant since then.

Morrison contacted the church. Officials from the church said they would contact the property owners.

Morrison wrote:

The former church is badly damaged inside; stuff was beaten and torn up, and graffiti was sprayed on the walls and doors. The basement is flooded with a foot of water. It looks like a disaster zone. The former Walt Whitman School building behind the church was also broken into. It was closed off several years ago when it was still operated by the church, because it was condemned due to black mold.

In a second report, Morrison wrote:

Police searched the whole facility and did not find anyone inside, but there is intensive damage throughout the whole church. One door was standing wide open, while several others were unlocked or pried open. The entire basement of the main building was flooded with a foot of water. Upon entering the buildings in the back, they [police] were overwhelmed by the smell of black mold all over the walls in the former school. In another, there was a foul smell of death. It turned out to be a dead animal.

Update: