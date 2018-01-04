Nigel Garrett, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for assaulting a man because he was gay. Three other men also pleaded guilty in the case and await sentencing.

The men, ages 18-21, from Frisco, used Grindr to contact men in Aubrey, Frisco and Plano in January and February 2017. Each of the victims invited someone they thought was a gay man to their homes. Instead, four men showed up who bound them with tape, assaulted them robbed their homes and stole their cars.

They were caught in May. An 18-count federal indictment charged them with hate crimes, kidnapping, carjacking and using firearms to commit violent crimes. Each could have faced life in prison and $250,000 fines.

Garrett and one of the other men took a plea deal in August. The two additional men have since pleaded guilty to the crimes.

— David Taffet