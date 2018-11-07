Democrat John Creuzot appears to have defeated incumbent Faith Johnson, appointed by Greg Abbott, in the race for Dallas County district attorney, and he had a few words for his supporters at the Dallas County Democratic watch party at the Hyatt Regency. He promised “real criminal justice reform” in Dallas County, and that he would make sure that those who are poor would not be “ripped off” by the criminal justice system. Creuzot also suggested he would not prosecute first-time marijuana offenses.

Creuzot entered the watch party with a crowd of about 100 green-shirted supporters from the Texas Organizing Project (pictured above).

Dallas Voice Senior Staff Writer David Taffet, who is at the party, noted that the Texas House race in District 115 has been called for Democrat Julie Johnson, one of a number of openly-LGBT candidates in Texas this year.