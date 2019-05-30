Friends are raising money for a funeral for Nicholas Blake Edwards, who was shot and killed on Mahanna Street early on Monday morning. Donations can be made here.

As of this morning (Thursday, May 30), there’s no additional information on the murder, according to LGBT police liaison Amber Roman.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for your donations,” his mother Stephanie Clark Stephens wrote on Facebook. “I was so blessed to have Blake Edwards for just over 29 years and I am blessed for the out pouring of love and support you have all shown.”

She wrote that she’d announce funeral and visitation soon.

Edwards was a musician and, according to several posts about him, was an ally and on his way to one of the bars on Cedar Springs for karaoke when he was shot and killed on Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road. His attackers were seen leaving the scene in a Red Charger driving on Mahanna toward Lemmon Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday morning, May 27.

If anyone has any information, please contact the DPD Homicide Unit at 214-671-3676 or [email protected] Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.