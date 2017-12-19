I have never been to Las Vegas, even though I’ve always wanted to go. Now, I have even more reason to want to check out Sin City.

Lady Gaga today confirmed that she has sealed the deal for a residency at the MGM Park Theater, starting in late 2018.

The deal closed over the weekend, and Gaga made the public announcement this afternoon (Tuesday, Dec. 19) via her social media pages.

“The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater,” she posted on Facebook, along with several photos. “Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!”

According to Variety, Gaga will perform 36 dates. Other headliners at the MGM’s Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino include Bruno Mars and Cher, both of whom are scheduled for multiple shows at the top of the year.

— Tammye Nash