Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JANUARY 2018

• Jan. 8: Tarrant County Stonewall Democrats

Monthly meeting with Ag Commissioner candidate Kim Olson speaking at 7 p.m. at Tommy’s Hamburgers, 2455 Forest Park Blvd., Fort Worth.

• Jan. 11: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m.

at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Jan. 11: New members showcase

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce new members showcase from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. #144. Free to members and guests.

• Jan. 12-15: DSGA hosts Sin City Classic

Different Strokes Golf Association hosts the golf portion of the Sin City Classic in Las Vegas. The two-day tournament one-day fun round takes place at Bali Hai Golf Club. Pricing and info at SinCityClassic.org. Early registration ends Dec. 15.

• Jan. 13: Celebration Church’s 25th anniversary

Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fort Worth, celebrates its 25th anniversary as a church with a party in the new Rev. Carol A. West Community Center. The celebration includes dinner, dancing and a cash bar, and tickets are $50 each. For information visit Celebration-Community-Church.com or call 817-335-3222.

• Jan. 17: Candidate forum

The Frisco Democratic Club will hold a candidate forum featuring candidates in the races to represent Texas’ third

and 26th congressional districts, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Conference Center at Collin College Preston Ridge Campus, 9700 Wade Blvd. in Frisco. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District are Lorie Burch, Adam Bell, Sam Johnson and Medrick Yhap. Candidates for the 26th Congressional District are Linsey Fagan and Will Fisher.

• Jan. 17: Lambda Legal Mix and Mingle

Staff, leadership committee and supporters mix and mingle from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sambuca, 2120 McKinney Ave.

• Jan. 18: Toast to Life mixer

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Zatar Lebanese Tapas Bar, 2825 Commerce St.

• Jan 20: Dallas Women’s March

Join State Representative Victoria Neave, lead organizer of the Dallas Women’s March, Rhetta Bowers, Chair of the Dallas Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, Dallas AFL-CIO, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other partner organizations to commemorate the first anniversary of the historic Dallas Women’s March, when Dallas joined cities across the country and the world to stand up for equality, justice, and inclusion. Time and location to follow.

• Jan 20: Slumber Party Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Jan 20: Stonewall Goes Hollywood

Tarrant County Stonewall Democrats holds a fundraiser, Stonewall Goes Hollywood with QCinema founder Todd Camp speaking at 7 p.m. at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth. Tickets at tarrantstonewall.org/hollywood. $50.

• Jan 23: Senior Services Program listening session

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano hosts a program on the city’s senior programs from 10-11 a.m. at Catholic Charities Dallas Brady Center,

537 S. Hall St.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m.

at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Feb. 10: Love Equality

Benefit for Equality Texas at 8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd Suite 107.

• Feb. 10: 2018 Dallas Mardi Gras

The Krewe de Etoile presents the 2018 Mardi Gras Dallas Gala Masquerade Ball at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave., from 7 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start at $80, and this year’s spotlighted charity is CitySquare. For information visit KreweDeEtoile.com.

• Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

• Feb. 17: Gold Medal Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Feb. 17: Krewe to Cure Arthritis-Mardi Gras Ball

From 6-11 p.m. at The Hall on Dragon Street, 1500 Dragon St.

• Feb. 20: Early voting begins

Early voting for the March primary runs Feb. 20-March 2. Vote at any early voting location in your county.

MARCH

• March 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs with TWU and DISD singers at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TWCD.org.

• March 6: Democratic and Republican primaries

Vote in your precinct polling location only.

• March 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• March 17: Leprechaun Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 23-25: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Anthems, the songs that shaped the movements, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 24: AIDS Walk South Dallas

AIDS Walk South Dallas takes place at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Blvd. Registration is at 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. and step-off at 10 a.m. Register at AWSD2018.EventBrite.com. For information visit

AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

Texas Ag Commissioner candidate Kim Olson speaks to the Tarrant County Stonewall Democrats on Monday. For details, see listings.