• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is counselor Candy Marcum; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 3: Mardi Gras

Viva Dallas Burlesque presents Mardi Gras with beads, booze, kings day cake, and burlesque hosted by Patti Le Plae Safe. From 8-11 p.m. at 1350 Manufacturing St. #120.

• Feb. 3: Dynamic Duets 6

United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Dynamic Duets 6 benefiting AIDS Interfaith Network. From 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 3: Firedancers Soup’R Bowl Cook-Off

Delicious chilis, soups, stews, chowders, and anything you can serve from a crockpot and eat with a spoon from

2-4 p.m. The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave.

• Feb. 3: DFW Sisters Roman Holiday

Join Sister Addy Rawl aka Randall Brown for her Novice project for DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence featuring DJ C-Rail at 10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 4: Pizza & Politics

LGBT issues are on the agenda at the YPC of Dallas 32nd congressional district candidates forum at 12:30 p.m. at Northaven UMC, 11211 Preston Road.

• Feb. 6: Mid-Cities Democrats

Gubernatorial forum and chili dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Local UAW 218, 98 W. Hurst Blvd., Hurst. $25. info@midicitiesdemocrats.com.

• Feb. 6: DFW LGBT Grief Support Group

For people who have lost a same-sex spouse at 6:45 p.m. at Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 6: Outlast Youth: 2018 Vision & Equip

Discussion of where Outlast Youth is headed, what resources are available to address LGBT youth homelessness and how to get involved from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Promise House, 224. W. Page Ave.

• Feb. 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Feb. 9: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, an LGBT-plus community sponsored by Texas Instruments, meets for a special event hosted by Strategic Alliance, the SMU Cox School of Business LGBTQ and allies organization, from 5-8 p.m. at the Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd. For information call 214-768-2516. Includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, and free parking on the two lower levels of the museum’s parking garage.

• Feb. 10: Aroused

Impulse Group Dallas presented “Aroused — The Art of Safer Sex,” a party celebrating Impulse Group Dallas’ anniversary and International Condom Day, from 9 p.m.-midnight at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., Dallas. Tickets are $15 in advance, available at Aroused.evenbrite.com, and $20 at the door. Rapid HIV testing will be available, and there will be complimentary cocktails.

• Feb. 10: Love Equality

Benefit for Equality Texas at 8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd Suite 107. Tickets are $50 in advance, available at tinyurl.com/yauumagh. Tickets at the door are $75, Sponsorships start a $500 and are available at tinyurl.com/ya57oesf.

• Feb. 10: 2018 Dallas Mardi Gras

The Krewe de Etoile presents the 2018 Mardi Gras Dallas Gala Masquerade Ball at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave., from 7 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start at $80, and this year’s spotlighted charity is CitySquare. For information visit KreweDeEtoile.com.

• Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

• Feb. 15: Miss CEBA Sweetheart

Caven Employees Benevolence Association presents the Miss CEBA Sweetheart Pageant, hosted by Asia O’Hara at

The Rose Room in S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Pageant begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners and first two runners-up will receive cash prizes and more; for information or to apply as a contestant, visit CEBADallas.org.

• Feb. 17: Gold Medal Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Feb. 17: Krewe to Cure Arthritis-Mardi Gras Ball

From 6-11 p.m. at The Hall on Dragon Street, 1500 Dragon St.

• Feb. 20: Early voting begins

Early voting for the March primary runs Feb. 20-March 2. Vote at any early voting location in your county.

• Feb. 21: Conspirare — “Considering Matthew Shepherd”

Berklee College of Music presents the Dallas debut of vocal ensemble Conspirare, performing Considering Matthew Shepherd, a three-part oratorio composed by Craig Hella Johnson, at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets are available online at DMA.org.

MARCH

• March 2: Bianca Del Rio

Performance at 8 p.m. at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.

• March 3: Toast to Life–Bollywood

Steve Kemble hosts and DJ Jennifer Miller entertains. Info to follow.

• March 3: Carousel of Love

Garza Productions presents “Carousel of Love: A Magical Night of Cabaret Extravaganza,” at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park, at Magnolia Lounge, 1121 First Ave. Tickets are $27 and parking is free. All proceeds will benefit a charitable organization in North Texas This is an adult-only event. For information visit Facebook.com/GarzaProductionsDFW.

• March 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs with TWU and DISD singers at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TWCD.org.

• March 6: Democratic and Republican primaries

Vote in your precinct polling location only.

• March 6: Miss Red Pageant

From 8-11:30 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• March 11: Mr. and Miss North Texas Pride Pageant

• March 17: Leprechaun Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

