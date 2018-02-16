Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 16: Federal Club mixer

Dallas/Fort Worth Federal Club celebrates the Chinese New Year with a mixer at Chino Chinatown, 3011 Gulden Lane in Dallas, with complimentary chips, salsa and guacamole, $7 cocktails and $5 selected beers, from 6-8 p.m.Sponsored by the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas. Self parking is available; valet service is $5. Ride-sharing is encouraged.

• Feb. 17: Gold Medal Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Feb. 17: Krewe to Cure Arthritis-Mardi Gras Ball

From 6-11 p.m. at The Hall on Dragon Street, 1500 Dragon St.

• Feb. 20: Early voting begins

Early voting for the March primary runs Feb. 20-March 2. Vote at any early voting location in your county.

• Feb. 20: Love, Simon

GALA North Texas hosts a screening of the gay teen love story Love, Simon at 7 p.m. at Cinemark West Plano, 3800 Dallas Pkwy. For information visit GALANorthTexas.org.

• Feb. 21: Conspirare — “Considering Matthew Shepherd”

Berklee College of Music presents the Dallas debut of vocal ensemble Conspirare, performing Considering Matthew Shepherd, a three-part oratorio composed by Craig Hella Johnson, at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets are available online at DMA.org.

• Feb. 21: Digit 1919

Meet and greet cocktail hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1919 S. Akard St. Visit Digit1919.com for info.

• Feb. 27: Family Night at Durkin’s

GALA North Texas hosts Family Night at Durkin’s Pizza, 8930 Texas 121 in McKinney, from 5-8 p.m. Bring a few cans of fruit cocktail to donate to Frisco Fastpacs. For information visit GALANorthTexas.org.

• Feb. 28: Aging in the LGBT Community

The Coalition for Aging LGBT hosts “Aging in the LGBT Community: Our History, the Unique Challenges and How to Engage,” from noon to 2 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. Free CEU’s for social workers. Registration required at tinyurl.com/yco5ktef.

MARCH

• March 2: Bianca Del Rio

Performance at 8 p.m. at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.

• March 3: Toast to Life–Bollywood

Steve Kemble hosts and DJ Jennifer Miller entertains. 7-11 p.m. at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• March 3: Carousel of Love

Garza Productions presents “Carousel of Love: A Magical Night of Cabaret Extravaganza,” at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park, at Magnolia Lounge, 1121 First Ave. Tickets are $27 and parking is free. All proceeds will benefit a charitable organization in North Texas This is an adult-only event. For information visit Facebook.com/GarzaProductionsDFW.

• March 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs with TWU and DISD singers at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TWCD.org.

• March 6: Democratic and Republican primaries

Vote in your precinct polling location only.

• March 6: Miss Red Pageant

From 8-11:30 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 8: Mr. Gay Highland Park USofA

The Mr. Gay Highland Park USofA pageant begins at 10:30 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Cover charge is $10.

• March 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• March 11: Mr. and Miss North Texas Pride Pageant

• March 13: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@mysresourcecenter.org.

• March 17: Leprechaun Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458.MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo..

• March 23-25: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Anthems, the songs that shaped the movements, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 24: AIDS Walk South Dallas

AIDS Walk South Dallas takes place at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Blvd. Registration is at 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. and step-off at 10 a.m. Register at AWSD2018.EventBrite.com. For information visit AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 24: Green Tie for Green Haus

The Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas event, from 7-10 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., benefits Shared Housing Center. For information visit GLFD.org/greentie.

• March 24: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

New Members Open Scramble is the inaugural event of the 2018 season, starting at 10 a.m. at Cedar Crest Golf Course,

1800 Southerland Ave. $55.00 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

APRIL

• April 7: No Tie Dinner: A Night to Remember

Presented by Purple Foundation, and benefits AIDS Services Dallas from 7-11 p.m. at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75-150. Tickets available online at NoTieDinner.org.

• April 7: Scarborough Faire

The annual Renaissance Faire opens and runs through May 28.

• April 8: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

The Turtle Creek Association hosts the Tour of Homes, featuring five residences along the Turtle Creek Blvd., from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $54 each for non-association members and $45 each for members through March 31. Prices go up after that date. Parking will be available at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd. For information visit TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• April 10: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@mysresourcecenter.org.

• April 12: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• April 13: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Ed-U-Care presents a program for caregivers from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.

• April 21: Gaybingo of Oz

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 21: Chamber Gala

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its Gala from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at a private estate in Old Preston Hollow. Includes a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and libations. Individual tickets are $65; sponsorships are available. Contact the chamber at 214-821-4528 for details.

• April 23-29: 7th Annual National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

Workshops and the Mr. & Miss Black Trans International Pageant. Wyndham Dallas Suites–Park Central, 7800 Alpha Road. BlackTransMen.org.

• April 25: Woman to Woman luncheon

Jill Biden is the keynote speaker at the Jewish Family Services luncheon at 10 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Hotel, 300 Reunion Blvd E. Tickets at jfsdallas.org/woman.

MAY

• May 8: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@mysresourcecenter.org.

• May 10: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• May 11-14: Purple Party

• May 12: House of DIFFA: Alter Ego

Celebrate fashion, design and philanthropy at the annual black tie gala including runway show and after party at the

Omni Dallas

• May 13: Mother’s Day with The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

• May 14: First day of early voting

Early voting for the primary runoff election runs May 14-18. Vote in any early voting location in your county.

• May 19: AOC Evening of Hope

AIDS Outreach Center of Fort Worth hosts its annual Evening of Hope gala at the Hilton Hotel Fort Worth, 815 Main St. Single tickets are $200. Sponsorships are available. For information visit

AOC.org/eoh.php.

• May 19: Marvel vs. DC Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource

Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• May 19: GLAAD Media Institute

Equality Texarkana presents Engagement 101: Telling Your Story: Messaging and Media Tools for Today’s Activist from

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Texas A&M Texarkana, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas. Tickets at GLAAD.org/institute/courses.

• May 22: Primary runoff election

Vote in your precinct polling location only.

• May 31-June 3: TBRU

JUNE

• June 2: Bloomin Ball

Benefits AIDS Interfaith Network from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• June 8-10: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Outlaws, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 9: North Texas Pride

Come As You Are Festival from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Haggard Park, Plano.

• June 12: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@mysresourcecenter.org.

• June 14: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• June 16: Waikiki Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• June 23: Houston Pride

40th anniversary celebration. Parade at sunset in downtown Houston.

• June 29: MetroBall

Expose and Shannon headline the fundraiser for Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund from 7 p.m.-midnight at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Info at GDMF.org.

• June 30: Pride San Antonio Crockett Park

JULY

• July 10: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@mysresourcecenter.org.

• July 21: Orange You Glad It’s Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

…………………

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is activist Karen McCrocklin; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

…………………

