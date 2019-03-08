Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

MARCH

• March 8: International Women’s Day celebration

The local celebration for International Women’s Day continues with Just-A-Lunch event from 12:45-4 p.m. at Asian Star Chinese buffet in the southeast corner of the shopping center at Buckner Boulevard and I-30. Cost is about $15 payable at the restaurant; reservations are required. RSVP by calling 347-933-1256.

• March 10: Prime Timers

Visit then games at a private home in Carrollton from 2:30-5 p.m. RSVP by text or call 214-218-0912.

• March 12: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 12: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Alfonso’s Italian, 718 N. Buckner Blvd.

• March 14-17: Texas Bear Round-Up

• March 14: Business Connections Mixer

Bite, cocktails and music presented by North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7 p.m. at Erdos + Ko, 2050 N. Stemmons Freeway, 10th floor. Complimentary to members and escorted guests.

• March 14: Mayoral candidates forum

Preston Hollow Democrats has candidates for mayor of Dallas speaking during its general meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road. Members will vote on an endorsement.

• March 15: Prime Timers

Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m. at Woody’s, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 15: DFW Pride Happy Hour

Private bar, complimentary bites from Wolfgang Puck and music in the board room from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. The museum will be open until midnight, and attendees are encouraged to stay.

• March 15: Federal Club Happy Hour

Mingling upstairs from 6-8 p.m. at Merchant House, 4040 Maple Ave.

• March 15-17: Blinded: Turtles Rock Out

The Turtle Creek Chorale sings classic rock — Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Meatloaf, Queen — on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

• March 16: Social Justice Burnout

Licensed professional counselors including Jimmy Owen speak about how seeing and experiencing social injustice affects our mental health from 2-5 p.m. at Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, Stone Cottage, 15650 Addison Road, Addison.Tickets at eventbrite.

• March 16: House of DIFFA: Futuro

A fashion experience that provides an exciting mix of philanthropy, theatrics and DIFFA’s legendary runway production at 6 p.m. at the Omni Hotel Dallas, 555 S. Lamar St. Tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

• March 16: Gaysby Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• March 16: Prime Timers

Adventure road trip to Texas Food Truck Showdown in Waco. Carpool from Oak Cliff. RSVP to 214-218-0912.

• March 18: Equality Day

Equality Texas holds its biennial lobby day at the Texas Legislature.

• March 18: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Third organizational meeting of Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

will be at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi [email protected]

• March 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s,

3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• March 20: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Cheddars, 12355 Greenville Ave.

• March 21: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano.

• March 21: Tyler Transgender Support

Tyler Transgender Support Group meets at 7 p.m. in the Genecov Room, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, 315 N. Broadway, Tyler.

• March 23: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Walkers gather at 8 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. $25 individual walker. $30 Walker with pet. Vendor space $50.

• March 23: Prime Timers

Prime Timers DFW 29th chapter anniversary with bingo and door prizes at 4 p.m. social and 5 p.m. dinner at Dunston’s, 5423 W. Lovers Lane.

• March 24: Prime Timers

Visit then games from 2:30-5 p.m. in Carrollton hosted by Harry and Tommy.

• March 26: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 26: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza,

8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney.

………….

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is Equality Texas Interim Executive Director Sam Smoot; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

………….

The local celebration for International Women’s Day continues Friday, March 8, with the Just-A-Lunch event at Asian Star Chinese buffet. See listings for details.