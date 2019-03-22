Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

MARCH

• March 22: Spring Fling

Thrive throws Spring Fling for those 50+ at 7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedat Springs Road. Free.

• March 23: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Walkers gather at 8 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. $25 individual walker. $30 Walker with pet. Vendor space $50.

• March 23: HRC Spring Lunch

Mary Marshall Clark speaks about HRC’s partnership with Columbia University to document the history

of HRC, and Rebecca Marques gives a legislative update from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, 1601 Elm St. Federal Club members free. Guests $35. Unaccompanied guests $50 advance/$55 at the door.

• March 23: Prime Timers

Prime Timers DFW 29th chapter anniversary with bingo and door prizes at 4 p.m. social and 5 p.m. dinner at Dunston’s, 5423 W. Lovers Lane.

• March 23: Family Fotos

Austin Gartman Photography hosts spring fling benefiting GALA. Reserve a spot at AustinGartmanStudios.com from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Venue at Frisco Town Center, 8849 Carroll Circle, Frisco.

• March 24: Prime Timers

Visit then games from 2:30-5 p.m. in Carrollton hosted by Harry and Tommy.

• March 26: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 26: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney.

• March 26: Dallas Mavs Pride Night

Mavs v. Sacramento Kings. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Resource Center at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Groupmatics.events/event/MavsPride19.

• March 28: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Thai Star, 14833 Midway Road, Addison.

• March 29: Transgender Day of Visibility

Trans-cendence and Human Rights Campaign co-host a discussion on why trans men seem invisible in the community with speakers Katie Sprinkle, Leslie McMurray, Finn Jones and Wulf James with reception at 5:30 p.m. and panel at 6 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St.

• March 30: Toast to Life: Bootlegger’s Ball

Steve Kemble hosts with the Singapore Slingers and DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. Tickets at MyResource Center.org/ToastToLife.

• March 30: Casino Night

Tyler Area Gays presents Wild, Wild West at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway, Tyler. Need 3 people to sponsor

tables at $250 each. Contact TAG at [email protected]

• March 30: TAG Ball

Wild, Wild West is the theme of this year’s TAG Ball and fundraiser at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway, Tyler.

• March 30: Different Strokes Golf Association

DSGA, the LGBT golf organization, plays at 10 a.m., at Bear Creek East, 3500 Bear Creek Ct, Dallas. $60 Includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or email [email protected]

• March 31: Transgender Day of Visibility

Moderated panel with variety of speakers under the T umbrella plus community from organizations throughout the LGBTQ community offering resources and information at 5 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.

• March 31: Journey into Parenthood

Join North Dallas Doula Associates for a LGBT couples low intervention, unmedicated, natural birth class from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at North Dallas Doula Associates, 107 Murray St. Tinyurl.com/PreparedChildbirthLGBTQParents.

$125 per couple.

APRIL

• April 2: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• April 3: Mayoral candidate forum

The North Texas GLBT Chamber co-sponsors a mayoral candidate forum from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital, 2222 Welborn St.

• April 4: Oak Cliff Earth Day

Grass roots Earth Day festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd.

• April 4: Catalog Preview Party

An exclusive first look at live and silent auction packages that will be featured in the Cotes du Coeur auction. RSVP by March 28 at [email protected] Vouv Meeting and Event Space, 4445 Sigma Road.

• April 6: No Tie Dinner

Dress is informal for the silent auction and dessert party that benefit AIDS Services Dallas from 7-11 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. Tickets at tickets.notiedinner.org.

• April 6: Taste of Italy

Annual wine tasting fundraiser includes four one-ounce pours of Italian wine paired with chef-prepared food samples plus a swag bag with each paid entry from 2-5 p.m. at Embrace UCC, 7500 Glenview Drive Suite B, Richland Hills. $30-40. EmbraceUCC.com.

• April 6: LGBTQ+Latinx Leadership Summit

LULAC, HRC and AIDS Healthcare Foundation learn about pro-equality legislation, health care, culture and history from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ana G. Méndez University System – Dallas Area Campus, 3010 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• April 7: Miss Red Pageant

Dallas Red Foundation presents the 4th annual Miss Red Foundation at 6 p.m. at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 9: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

……………

Heritage Oak Cliff is hosting candidate forums:

District 4 on March 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Paul Dunbar Library, 2008 E. Kiest Blvd.

District 8 on April 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W. Wheatland Road.

Mayoral forum on April 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cliff Temple Baptist Church, 134 W. 10th St.

DISD District 7 on April 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Tyler St. Methodist Church, 927 W. 10th St.

DISD District 5 on April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Moorland YMCA, 907 E. Ledbetter Drive.

……………

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guests are Jake Ballinger and Cason Esquivel from Transgender Day of Visibility in Fort Worth; Dallas Unwired meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.