APRIL

• April 6: Prime Timers

Brunch at 11 a.m. at Deli News, 17062 Preston Road.

• April 6: No Tie Dinner

Dress is informal for the silent auction and dessert party that benefit AIDS Services Dallas from 7-11 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. Tickets at tickets.notiedinner.org.

• April 6: Taste of Italy

Annual wine tasting fundraiser includes four one-ounce pours of Italian wine paired with chef-prepared food samples plus a swag bag with each paid entry from 2-5 p.m. at Embrace UCC, 7500 Glenview Drive Suite B, Richland Hills. $30-40. EmbraceUCC.com.

• April 6: LGBTQ+Latinx Leadership Summit

LULAC, HRC and AIDS Healthcare Foundation learn about pro-equality legislation, health care, culture and history from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ana G. Méndez University System – Dallas Area Campus, 3010 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• April 7: Miss Red Pageant

Dallas Red Foundation presents the 4th annual Miss Red Foundation at 6 p.m. at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 7: Turtle Creek Home Tour

Turtle Creek Association presents a home tour that includes three high-rise residences and a single family home. Proceeds benefit area beautification. From 1-5 p.m. Tickets at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. Park at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• April 7: Prime Timers

Games at 2 p.m. at 2925 Myerwood, Carrollton.

• April 9: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek BBQ, 3514 W. Airport Freeway.

• April 9: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 11: Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas

In the Heights kickoff event to showcase the partnership between GLFD and Dallas Theater Center with a special unveiling of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical from 6-8 p.m. in The Turtle Room, 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd. RSVP on Eventbrite.

• April 11: Kickoff 2019

Black Tie Dinner kickoff party to reveal this year’s theme and beneficiaries from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sixty Five Hundred, 6500 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• April 11: Dallas Young Professionals Mixer

Learn about Lambda Legal’s work locally and across the country from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Drive #200.

• April 12: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Keynote speaker is author Kristina Hallett and Denette Mann speaks on mindful self-compassion from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane UMC, 9200 Inwood Road.

• April 12: Prime Timers

Happy hour at 5:30 p.m. at JR.’s, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 13: FashionCited

FashionCITED is a locally produced fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers and benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at sixty five hundred, 6500 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Givezooks.com.

• April 13: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBT golf organization, plays at 10 a.m., at Twin Creeks, 501 Twin Creeks Dr, Allen. $60 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or email [email protected]

• April 13: Pride in the Park

Live music by Tipsey the Band and Tat Girl DJ, food trucks, vendors, bounce house, face painting, children’s story time tent, community organizations from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, 3901 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport.

• April 13: The Circle open call

Casting call for contestants in Netflix ultimate popularity contest The Circle from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Redrock Bar & Grill, 18110 Midways Road #208. Info at TheCircleCasting.com. Register at [email protected]

• April 13: Leather & Lace

Leather Masters celebrates its 30th anniversary with Leather & Lace, a show by the DFW Sisters from 7-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser.

• April 13: Prime Timers

Potluck hosted by Sean at 5 p.m. at 1521 Heidi Drive, Plano.

• April 13-14: Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival

Two-day arts festival featuring local and regional artists and crafters, live music, food trucks and more from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

• April 14: Palm Sunday

• April 14: GDMAF Cookout

Cookout to support Gloria’s quest to be Miss LifeWalk at 3 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser. $5.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is filmmaker Scott Poggensee; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Conversation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday at Oak Lawn Library and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Grauwyler Library; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.