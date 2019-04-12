Friends of the late Spanke Studer, near right with Richard “Edna Jean Robinson” Curtain, continue his tradition of raising donations for residents of AIDS Services of Dallas with Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party Sunday afternoon. See listings for details.

APRIL

• April 12: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Keynote speaker is author Kristina Hallett, and Denette Mann speaks on mindful self-compassion from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane UMC, 9200 Inwood Road.

• April 12: Prime Timers

Happy hour at 5:30 p.m. at JR.’s, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 12-14 Dallas Art Fair:

100 exhibitors from around the world includes announcement of new acquisitions for Dallas Museum of Art from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave.

• April 13: FashionCited

FashionCITED is a locally produced fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers and benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at sixty five hundred, 6500 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Givezooks.com.

• April 13: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBT golf organization, plays at 10 a.m., at Twin Creeks, 501 Twin Creeks Drive, Allen. $60 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or email [email protected]

• April 13: Pride in the Park

Live music by Tipsey the Band and Tat Girl DJ, food trucks, vendors, bounce house, face painting, children’s story time tent, community organizations from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, 3901 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport.

• April 13: The Circle open call

Casting call for contestants in Netflix ultimate popularity contest The Circle from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Redrock Bar & Grill, 18110 Midways Road #208. Info at TheCircleCasting.com. Register at [email protected]

• April 13: Leather & Lace

Leather Masters celebrates its 30th anniversary with Leather & Lace, a show by the DFW Sisters from 7-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser.

• April 13: Prime Timers

Potluck hosted by Sean at 5 p.m. at 1521 Heidi Drive, Plano.

• April 13: Meet the candidates

GALA presents buffett and cash bar from 2-4 p.m. at Cafe Del Rio, 401 Central Expressway S., Allen.

• April 13-14: Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival

Two-day arts festival featuring local and regional artists and crafters, live music, food trucks and more from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

• April 14: Palm Sunday

• April 14: Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party

Items collected benefit AIDS Services Dallas from 4-8 p.m. in the lawn and courtyard of 3953 Hawthorne Ave.

• April 14: GDMAF Cookout

Cookout to support Gloria’s quest to be Miss LifeWalk at 3 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser. $5.

• April 14: Prime Timers

Road trip to Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth. Meet on the NE corner of Main Street and 7th Ave. at 1:15 p.m.

• April 14: Oak Cliff Earth Day

Terrarium workshop for kids presented by Mehtodist Hospital. Recycle your glasses. Annual Earth Day celebration from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd.

• April 14: Green Source DFW Run for the environment

Fifth annual 5K run and one mile fun walk. Check in at 8:30 a.m. Race at 9:30 a.m. and awards at 10:30 a.m. at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd. The park is accessible from downtown via street car. Register at Run4Environment.org.

• April 14: Stand Up & Read

Take the mic and take control for up to five minutes at Twilight Lounge, 212 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. $20.

• April 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• April 16: Q-mmuniTEA

LGBT+ history in Dallas from noon-1 p.m. in the Galerstein Gender Center, 800 W. Campbell Road, SSB 4.300, Richardson.

• April 17: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at The Dinner Table, 580 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson.

• April 18: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano.

• April 18: Log Cabin Republicans

Dr. Shahid Shafi of the Tarrant County GOP. Cocktails from 6-7 p.m. Speaker at 7-8 p.m. Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• April 18: TAG Youth Support Group

Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler.

• April 18: Dental Health Clinic Open House

Resource Center holds an open house at its new dental clinic from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 9535 Forest Lane Suite 230.

• April 19: First Passover seder

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guests are Dr. David Lee and Dr. John Carlo; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Conversation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday at Oak Lawn Library and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Grauwyler Library; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.