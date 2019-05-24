Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

MAY

• May 24: Mr. Miss Mx Denton Pride

Mr., Miss and Mx Denton Pride from 6-10 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St., Denton.

• May 25: Dixie Longate Has No Instructions

QCinema presents Tupperware saleswoman Dixie Longate’s show at Scott Theater, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Tickets at Qcinema.org

• May 25: Prime Timers

Pool party hosted by Steven Shaw. BYOB, towel, folding chair at 5 p.m. at 9902 Wood Forest Drive.

• May 26: Prime Timers

Games hostd by Jason at 2 p.m. at 503 Shoreview Drive, Rockwall.

• May 28: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 28: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney.

• May 29: Prime Timers

Dinner at 5 p.m. at Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ, 3317 Inwood Road.

• May 29: Pet Photo Fundraiser

Pet photographer Adam Goldberg visits Dallas and hopes to photograph 200 dogs to raise $7,000 for animal charities nationwide. From 5-6:30 p.m. at Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Drive #200.

• May 31: Pride Kick-off

Second annual Dallas Pride kick-off: Women with Pride is celebrating strong LGBTQ women with free food, open bar, free-t-shirts, vendor tables and entertainment from 6-10 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

JUNE

• June 1: Miller Lite Music Festival

The Pride festival moves to the Esplanade in Fair Park.

• June 1: Bloomin’ Ball

Annual dinner and silent auction benefiting AIN from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• June 1: Family Pride Zone

Pride Train, face painters and glitter tattoos, bounce houses, gigantic slides, ventriloquist Dennis Lee with Nana Puddin’, The Micro Chicks, Wild Life on the Move from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Esplanade at Fair Park. Park admission $10. Under 13 free.

• June 2: Pride is a Protest March

Pride is about visibility. Visibility is necessary in the struggle for equality and human rights. Transgender Pride of Dallas organized this march. Queerbomb will be marching. Everyone is welcome to join the march from Dallas City Hall to Fair Park at noon.

• June 2: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Pride parade moves to June and to Fair Park. Begins at 2 p.m.

• June 4: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• June 6: Hope for Tomorrow

LGBT and allies caregiver support forum includes presentations on finding welcoming housing and care options, estate and financial planning, long term care ombudsman program, caring for the caregiver presented by Alzheimer’s Association, AARP, Coalition for Aging LGBT from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. Free but RSVP requested at tinyurl.com/LGBTQHope.

• June 7: MetroBall 14

Maxine Nightingale, Robin S and Lisa Lisa headline the 14th annual Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund fundraiser at 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at GDMAF.org.

………….

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is Pride board member Jeremy Liebbe; The Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. ; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Turtle Creek Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.