AUGUST

• Through September: Pride at the Library

From UNT’s LGBT Archive, the library will exhibit collections from UNT’s LGBT Archive, documenting the history and culture of the LGBT community in Dallas at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Dallas History & Archives (7th floor), 1515 Young St.

• Aug. 3: Spin

Purple Foundation presents Spin with DJs Nina Flowers and Wilpower from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 3-5: Queer Occurrences

Youth First and Lantern Productions present a comedy, romance and murder mystery Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dallas Children’s Theater, 5938 Skillman St. $10.

• Aug. 4: Score

Purple Foundation presents Score with DJ James Anthony from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 4: TX Latino Pride pool party

Music by DJ Charlie Phresh, photo booth and open bar from 5-9 p.m. at Sisu, 2508 Maple Ave. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Aug. 5: HRC Back to School kick-off

Back to school donation drive kick-off from 4-6 p.m. at Central Market, 320 Coit Road, Plano. Info at [email protected]

• Aug. 5: Lez Play Dallas

Lez Play Dallas Girl Pool Party with DJ Stetra and DJ LUV Ssik takes place from 1-8 p.m. at Crown Plaza, 1015 Elm St. $20 cash only at the door.

• Aug. 7-15: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Invitational Volleyball Association new member clinics for the fall season on from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 8, 9, 13, 14 and 15 at Polk Recreation Center, 6801 Roper St. Info at DIVADallas.org.

• Aug. 8: Homeless Solutions

The Office of Homeless Solutions is seeking public feedback on a proposed Homeless Solutions Strategy to address homelessness in Dallas. Town Hall hosted by Councilman Adam Medrano at 6:30 p.m. at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 9: Our Stories, Our History: This is Us

A roundtable discussion on the history of the transgender community in Dallas presented by The Dallas Way and Trans-Cendence from 7-9p.m. At Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 10: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lekka Cafe & Gifts, 17606 Preston Road.

• Aug. 10: SpiN Austin

Emcee Mandy Quinn presents a pride-themed interactive ping pong show benefit Out Youth from 9 p.m.-midnight at SpiN Austin, 213 W. 5th St., Austin.

• Aug. 11: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner featuring the plaintiffs in Marouf v. Azar from 6-10 p.m. at The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St. For info, contact Carla McKinzie at 214-219-8585.

• Aug. 13: Caven Employees Turnabout Show

Cassie Nova hosts a benefit for Caven Employee Benevolent Association at 11 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 14: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]

• Aug. 14: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 6:45-8 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 16: School supply drive

The Rainbow LULAC, Congregation Beth El Binah, Arttitude, DMPT Adam Medrano, J.P. Sara Martinez school supply drive at 6:30 p.m. at Havana, 4000 Cedar Springs Road. Bring school supplies or cash donations.

• Aug. 17: MLK Back to School Festival

Free school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, haircuts, medical screenings and immunizations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Blvd. Accepting new socks, underwear and t-shirts for boys and girls of all sizes now through Aug. 16 at the community center.

• Aug. 18: Geek Chic Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Aug. 18: Party on Lake Lewisville

Party aboard the Abigail Rose from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. leaving from Pier 121 Marina, Lake Lewisville. Tickets are $49 at GALANorthTexas.org.

• Aug. 18: Team ASD car wash

Get your car washed for $7 and SUV or truck for $10 benefiting Team ASD from 9a.m.-1 p.m. behind the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 21: Chorale auditions

New members auditions for the Turtle Creek Chorale at the Sammons Center for the Arts, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd.

• Aug. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Stonewall Democrats monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Matito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 25: Austin Pride

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is community counselor Candy Marcum; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected] LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.