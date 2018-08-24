Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

AUGUST

• Through September: Pride at the Library

From UNT’s LGBT Archive, the library will exhibit collections from UNT’s LGBT Archive, documenting the history and culture of the LGBT community in Dallas at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Dallas History & Archives (7th floor),

1515 Young St.

• Aug. 24-26: Library book sale

Friends of the Dallas Public Library organized the end-of-summer book sale to benefit the library’s 29 branches from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Erik Jonsson Library, 1515 Young St.

• Aug. 25: Austin Pride

• Aug. 25: Silver Pride Project

Silver Pride Project mentoring group meets with LGBT youth of Job Corps at 2 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 25: Hero of Hope Award

Dale Hansen will speak at cocktail party honoring him from 6:30-9 p.m. at Hilton Dallas Park Cities, 5954 Luther Lane. $100. CathedralofHope.com

• Aug. 26: Hero of Hope Award

Dale Hansen will be presented the Hero of Hope Award at morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 28: Resource Center tour

CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of Resource Center from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]

• Aug. 28: Stonewall Democrats Tarrant County

Texas Association of Business CEO Chris Wallace speaks at a Stonewall Democrats Tarrant County fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. at Lou Lambert and James Smith’s river retreat, 4701 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. $50.

• Aug. 28: BEN After Hours

GLBT Chamber of Commerce networking for members and escorted guests from 5:30-7 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle, 2800 Routh St, Suite 150.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 8: The Rainbow Party — Art and Diversity

Fall opening reception featuring works by Peter Toth benefits Resource Center with silent auction featuring artist Kathy Metcalf from 4-8 p.m. at Frisco Fine Art, 7227 Main St., Frisco.

• Sept. 8: North Texas Heart Walk

The American Heart Association celebrates the 25th anniversary of Heart Walk three Heart Walks in North Texas: At the base of Reunion Tower in Dallas, at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton and at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Each event includes a a 5K and a 1-mile fun run to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise money for the American Heart Association. For information visit heart.org/dallas or heart.org/tarrantcounty.

• Sept. 9: Erev Rosh Hashanah

Congregation Beth El Binah service begins at 7:30 p.m. at 11211 Preston Road.

• Sept. 10: Rosh Hashanah

Congregation Beth El Binah service begins at 10 a.m. follow by a catered luncheon at 11211 Preston Road.

• Sept. 13: AIDS Walk South Dallas kickoff

Launch party to register to walk, be a vendor or sponsor from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Street’s Fine Chicken, 3857 Cedar Springs Road. $25 minimum suggested donation.

• Dallas Theater Center Kick-Off Party

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas and the Dallas Theater Center hold a special season kick-off event, from 6-8 p.m. ay the Wyly Theater, 2400 Flora St., to showcase their partnership and DTC’s upcoming season, focusing on the special bundling campaign between GLFD and DTC patrons. The director of the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias will speak

• Sept. 13-Oct. 18: The Journey: A Coming Out Workshop

Did you come out recently or have you been out for awhile. No matter where you are on your coming out journey, you will benefit from this six-week interactive workshop open to all LGBT persons, family and friends faciliated by Rev. Robin Booth, Rev. Jane Graner and CoH member Will Fields on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Interfaith Peace Chapel, Conference Rooms A/B, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Register at CathedralOfHope.ChurchCenter.com/groups/coh-care-ministry-groups/the-journey-workshop. For more info email [email protected]

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

