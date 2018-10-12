Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 12: A Night Out with Trevor

Trevor Project celebrates its 20th anniversary with cocktails and canapes from 8 p.m.-midnight at The Hall on Dragon, 1500 Dragon St. $50-75.

• Oct. 13: Federal Club fall luncheon

Candidates Colin Allred, Julie Johnson and Mark Phariss are the speakers at the Federal Club fall luncheon from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th Floor, 1601 Elm St. Self parking in Thanksgiving Tower garage. Federal Club members free. Guests $35. Unaccompanied guests $50 advance, $55 at door.

• Oct. 13: Red Party X: MasqueRED

Dallas Red Foundation presents MasqueRED with Cazwell and The Violin Guy. Masks/costumes are encouraged and all proceeds benefit local HIV/AIDS organizations. The party is from 8-11 p.m. at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave. Tickets are $45-125, available at Eventbrite.

• Oct. 13-14: MCC’s 50th anniversary

Trinity MCC celebrates the 50th anniversary of Metropolitan Community Church with an intimate concert and reception with the “mother of contemporary Christian music Marsha Stevens-Pino at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday at Trinity MCC 933 E. Ave. J, Grand Prairie.

• Oct. 14: Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party

Spanke’s annual toilet paper party benefiting AIDS Services Dallas takes place 4-8 p.m. at 3953 Hawthorne Ave. See Amazon wish list under Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party.

• Oct. 14: North Texas Drag Bingo

North Texas Drag Bingo presents “Thriller Drag Bingo” from 2-6 p.m., at Crossroads Bar, 1125 E. University Drive in Denton. Proceeds from this event benefit LGBT charitable causes. General admission is $24. VIP tickets are $35, available online at NorthTexasDragBingo.com.

• Oct. 16: Classic Chassis Car Club

See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Stonewall Democrats monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Matito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 17: Coffee Conversations

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Coffee Conversations seminar, on the topic of Mental Health in the Workplace, featuring presenter Bob Raton Jr., LPC-S, from 8:15-9:30 a.m. at the Zephyr Bakery Café, 4001 Cedar Springs Road. Admission is $10 in advance, available at the Chamber website, or $20 at the door. Chamber members get in free.

• Oct. 17: Test drive and BBQ

Dallas Hope Charities receives $40 each time someone test drives a car today at Park Cities Ford and have lunch at Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ and 10 percent of the bill goes to Dallas Hope Charities. Park Cities Ford, 3333 Inwood Road. Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ, 3317 Inwood Road. DallasHopeCharities.org.

• Oct. 18: Business Fair Relaunch

GALA presents business fair relaunch at Vnyl, Shops at Legacy, Plano. See the GALA Facebook event page for more information.

• Oct. 18: The Journey: A Coming Out Workshop

Did you come out recently or have you been out for awhile. No matter where you are on your coming out journey, you will benefit from this six-week interactive workshop open to all LGBT persons, family and friends faciliated by Rev. Robin Booth, Rev. Jane Graner and CoH member Will Fields on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Interfaith Peace Chapel, Conference Rooms A/B, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Register at CathedralOfHope.ChurchCenter.com/groups/coh-care-ministry-groups/the-journey-workshop. For more info email [email protected]

• Oct. 20: AIN’s Flashback to the 80s

Totally tubular 80s fundraiser benefiting the clients of AIN from 7-11 p.m. at Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. $75-5,000 at Eventbrite.com.

……………………

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest are musicians Emma’s Revolution; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

……………………

Gay rapper Cazwell, pictured, and The Violin Guy will be the featured performers at the 10th annual Red Party, Red Party X: MasqueRED, Saturday night at the Fashion Institute Gallery. See listings for details.