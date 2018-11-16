Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

NOVEMBER

• Through Jan 11: Branch Out Dallas

The City of Dallas will provide residents a tree at no cost. Register online at GreenDallas.net or for assistance go to

any Dallas Public Library.

• Nov. 16: DFW Federal Club Happy Hour

The DFW Federal Club hosts its November Happy Hour from 6-8 p.m. at Dragonfly, inside Hotel Zaza, 2332 Leonard St.

• Nov. 16-17: TranScending Hope Conference

Conference at St. Luke UMC, 5710 E. R.L Thornton Fwy., to educate clergy and lay leaders about the Trans experience with special guest Austen Hartke, the author of Transforming: The Bible and the Lives of Transgender Christians. For info, contact the Rev. Erin Wyma at 214-351-1901.

• Nov. 17: Bah Humbug Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 18: Lost Souls v. Houston’s Space City

The Dallas Lost Souls play Houston’s Space City at 10 a.m. at Lake Highlands Park, 9500 E Lake Highlands Drive.

• Nov. 18: Lip Synch Battle Royale

An epic lip synch battle between two of the hottest rugby teams in Dallas, the Quins and Lost Souls, at 1 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

Transgender Pride of Dallas hosts a Transgender Day of Remembrance event from 7-9 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

• Nov. 20: Classic Chassis Car Club

See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at

JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 20: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Stonewall Democrats monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Matito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 22: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 22: Resource Center tour

CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of Resource Center from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]

• Nov. 27: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center,

5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29: Red Ribbon

Commemorate World AIDS Day in support of programs and services of Resource Center with chef-crafted bites, desserts and cocktails from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Stoneleigh Hotel, 2927 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 30: C.U.R.E. marks World AIDS Day

Community Unity Respect Education (C.U.R.E) marks World AIDS Day 2018 with End AIDS Together, an reception and program at the George W. Bush Presidential Library, 2943 SMU Blvd. Reception at 5:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Sponsorships and partnerships are available. For information contact [email protected]

• Nov. 30: Deck the Plaza

Visit Dallas and the city of Dallas present Deck the Plaza, a holiday celebration featuring lighting of the holiday lights at Dallas City Hall, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event will include interfaith speakers, an appearance by Santa Claus, music by Dallas Winds and by the Castro band, as well as hot chocolate, apple cider, cookies and the lighting of the 40-foot tree.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: AOC’s Hope Walk

Hope Walk, benefitting AIDS Outreach Center in Tarrant County, steps off from Trinity Park Pavillion, in Trinity Parl just off 7th Street in Fort Worth, at 8 a.m. This year’s walk features a chipped 5K and a fun run/walk. Also includes the Pooches on Parade costume contest.

• Dec. 1: TAG holiday party

Tyler Area Gays potluck holiday party. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. From 6-9 p.m. at Genecov Room, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce,

315 N. Broadway, Tyler.

• Dec. 2: First night of Hanukkah

• Dec. 2: Women’s Chorus holiday concert

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents its holiday concert Sleigh Ride with a full orchestra from Texas Chamber Music Project and acclaimed high school choir Singing Girls of Texas at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $15-45. TWCD.org.

• Dec. 2: The Dallas Way brunch

The Dallas Way’s 6th annual winter brunch fundraiser to help preserve and share Dallas LGBT histrory from noon-2 p.m. at the home of Lory Masters, 4035 Mendenhall Dr. $50 reservation. $60 at the door. TheDallasWay.org.

• Dec. 4: Joe Biden speaks

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his bestseller Promise Me, Dad at 7:30 p.m. at the Theater at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. Tickets available at AXS.com.

• Dec. 6: BTD Wrap Party

Black Tie Dinner check distribution party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.

• Dec. 6: GALA holiday party

From 7-10 p.m. at event1013, 1013 E. 15th St., Plano. Tickets at GALANorthTexas.org.

• Dec. 6: Chris Howell Foundation fundraiser

The Chris Howell Foundation, an organization focused on HIV education and prevention, hosts its first fundraiser and toy drive from 7-11 p.m. at Renaissance Hotel Dallas, 2222 N. Stemmins Freeway. The event will have a casino theme and will feature a special performance by KeKe Wyatt and live music by RC and The Gritz. Toys will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Dallas. For information visit ChrisHowellFoundation.org.

• Dec. 7: An enchanted Evening Under the Mistletoe

Federal Club party from 8-11p.m. At the Old Red Museum, 100 S. Houston St.

• Dec. 8: The Teddy Bear Party

Annual party that collects teddy bears for children at Children’s Health from 8 p.m.-midnight at the F.I.G., 1807 Ross Ave. #167. $50 and a 24” teddy bear.

• Dec. 8: Lost Souls Toy Drive

Toy drive benefits Adelfa Callejo Elementary School from 6-9p.m.

The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 11: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]

………………

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guests are trans activists Leslie McMurray and Katie Sprinkle; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.