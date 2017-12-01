Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Texas House candidate Julie Johnson; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Federal Club holiday party

Entertainment by Anton Shaw & The Bad Habits. Dress in favorite ’80s attire or business casual. Doors open at 7 p.m. for major donors and Black Tie Dinner board members, and 8 p.m. for Federal Club members, at Cityplace Tower, 2711 N. Haskell Ave., 42nd floor. $35 advance and $50 at door.

• Dec. 1: Hands Across The Globe

Impulse Group Dallas presents a World AIDS Day 2017 event from 7-9 p.m. at Out of the Closet, 3920 Cedar Springs Road. dallaswad2017.eventbrite.com

• Dec. 1: AP Community Center grand opening

Abounding Prosperity and H.O.P.E. Health Center grand opening from 7-10 p.m. at 1705 MLK Jr. Blvd. RSVP. 214-421-4800. AboundingProsperity.org.

• Dec. 1: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Deep talk and shallow tales as the longtime friends interview each other and take questions from the audience. 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory, 300 Las Colinas Blvd W., Irving. Ticketmaster.com.

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day commemoration and march

The Dallas Council on Alcohol and Drugs will have tables at Alexandre’s, the Round-Up Saloon, Cedar Springs Tap House and JR.’s from 5-8 p.m. and march from Alexandre’s to the Legacy of Love Monument at 8 p.m. to mark World AIDS Day.

• Dec. 1: Gay Dodgeball Dallas registration party

America’s Finest Dodgeball League hosts a registration party for people interested in the new Gay Dodgeball Dallas league from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Dallas Woody’s Sports and Video Bar, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 2: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs with Metropolitan Winds at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TWCD.org.

• Dec. 2: The Lipstick Ball

Prince Shemar Garcon presents The Lipstick Ball with prizes in a number of categories from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Event Center, 704 S. Walton Walker Blvd.

• Dec. 3: Jingle Bell Rock

Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System presents “Jingle Bell Rock,” a show featuring Miss Gay Texas State Mayra D’Lorenzo Lauren, Miss Gay Texas State at Large Contessa Piranha and more, and benefitting The Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network and the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, with food from 4-5 p.m., and show at 5 p.m., at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Dec. 3: Tony Moran’s birthday party

Impulse Group and Stereo Live Dallas present Tony Moran’s Birthday Event from 5 p.m.-midnight at Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, featuring DJs Robbie Leslie, Grind and Tony Moran, and Kimberly Davis live. Tickets are $10-$40, available at EventBrite.com, and proceeds benefit Impulse Group and Purple Foundation. For information visit StereoLiveDallas.com.

• Dec. 3: The Dallas Way fall brunch

Dallas Way holds its 5th annual Fall Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 4060 Cochran Chapel Road. Includes complimentary food, drink and valet service. A $50 gift is suggested. RSVP and sponsorships are available at TheDallasWay.org.

• Dec. 3: Jonathan Tsay in recital

St. Matthews Cathedral Arts presents Jonathan Tsay in recital, performing Beethoven Split featuring the music of Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Liszt and Wagner, at 3 p.m. in the Justus Sundermann Gallery, 5100 Ross Ave. Admission and parking are free. For information call 214-887-6552 or email info@cathedralartsdallas.org.

Cassie Nova and the crew help you get your freak on for a good cause Monday night, Dec. 4, with Cassie’s Freakmas Show at JR’s Bar & Grill. Proceeds benefit Caven’s Sam Houston Elementary Secret Santa Program. See listings for details.

• Dec. 4: Cassie’s Freakmas Show

Cassie Nova hosts her annual show benefiting Caven Enterprises’ Sam Houston Elementary Secret Santa Program at JR’s Bar and Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road, with prixes from Dark Hour, Spunk Lobe, Streets Fine Chicken, Warby Parker, Dallas Summer Musicals, Hair Today Gone Tomorrow, District 30, Tapelenders, Italia Express, Vektor Vodka, Salon Aura, Hard Rock Café, and the Todd Oldham Kid Made Modern collection. Show is at 11 p.m., drag time.

• Dec. 4: Heritage Oak Cliff Holiday Party

At 7 p.m. in Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont Ave.

• Dec. 5: Membership Appreciation Reception

Resource Center hosts a Membership Appreciation Holiday Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., at the center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, featuring wine and bites. RSVP to Jennifer Bonham at jbonham@myresourcenter.org.

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at 7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 6: GALA Holiday Party

Open bar, heavy appetizers, silent auction, raffle and photo booth from 6-10 p.m. at Event 1013, 1013 E. 15th St., Plano. $20 advance. $25 at the door. GALANorthTexas.org.

• Dec. 7: Black Tie Distribution Party

Proceeds from Black Tie Dinner will be distributed at 6:30 p.m. at The W Hotel, 2440 Victory Park Lane.

• Dec. 7: Allegiance

George Takei’s Broadway show Allegiance will be shown on screen at Northpark Center 15, 8687 N. Central Expressway; Cinemark 17, 11819 Webb Chapel Road; Galaxy 10, 11801 McCree Road; Movies 16, 220 E. Westchester Parkway, Grand Prairie; Vista Ridge Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville; Tinseltown USA, 3800 Dallas Pkwy, Plano; Tinseltown Movies, 911 State Hwy. 114 W., Grapevine; Cinemark 24, 7201 Central Expwy, Plano; North East Mall 18, 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst; and Ridgmar 13+Xtreme, 2300 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 7-10: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents its holiday concert Snowflakes at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 8: DFW Pride Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Maracas Cocina, 2914 Main St.

• Dec. 9: Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network

Sable Alexander, Jeff Germany, Patti Le Plae Safe, Lipps LaRue and the Austin Babtist Women perform to benefit the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 9: Winnetka Heights Holiday Home Tour

From noon-6 p.m. leaving from Turner House, 401 Rosemont Ave.

• Dec. 10: Cowtown Cookoff

TGRA hosts its annual Cowtown Cookoff, ’Round The Kitchen Table, beginning at 4 p.m. at Club Reflection, 604 S. Jennings St. in Fort Worth. Competition categories include appetizers, side dishes, entrees and desserts, with prizes for the winner of each category and a grand prize winner.

• Dec. 12: Stocking Auction

Holiday party and stocking auction from 7-10 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 14: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Dec. 16: The Teddy Bear Party

Teddy bears for Children’s Health from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Hall of State, Fair Park.

• Dec 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY 2018

• Jan. 1: Happy New Year

• Jan. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at 7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Jan. 11: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Jan 20: Slumber Party Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• Feb. 17: Gold Medal Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

MARCH

• March 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

TWCD performs with TWU and DISD singers at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TWCD.org.

• March 8: PFLAG Dallas

PFLAG meets the second Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road. 972-849-0383. PFLAGDallas@outlook.com.

• March 17: Leprechaun Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 23-25: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Anthems, the songs that shaped the movements, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

TurtleCreekChorale.com.