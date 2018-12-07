THIS WEEK:
- Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink.
- Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.;
- Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.;
- FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group
- Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected];
- Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.;
- Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road;
- Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details;
- LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details;
- Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays);
- United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.;
- DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.
Have an event coming up?
Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.
DECEMBER
Through Jan 11: Branch Out Dallas
The City of Dallas will provide residents a tree at no cost. Register online at GreenDallas.net or for assistance go to any Dallas Public Library.
Dec. 7: An enchanted Evening Under the Mistletoe
Federal Club party from 8-11p.m. At the Old Red Museum, 100 S. Houston St.
Dec. 8: The Teddy Bear Party
Annual party that collects teddy bears for children at Children’s Health from 8 p.m.-midnight at the F.I.G., 1807 Ross Ave. #167. $50 and a 24” teddy bear.
Dec. 8: Lost Souls Toy Drive
Tacky sweater competition and toy drive benefits Adelfa Callejo Elementary School from 6-9 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.
Dec. 8: Bells, Baubles & Baptist Women
Holiday celebration featuring the Austin Baptist Women with proceeds benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network at 7 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $10.
Dec. 8-9: Pet photos with Santa
Photos of the family and your pets in holiday attire with Santa includes one framed and a flash drive of the others for $25 benefiting Operation Kindness from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pet Food Pantry, 3955 Belt Line Road, Addison.
Dec. 9: Stocking Auction
Annual holiday auction benefits Legacy Counseling Center from 7-10 p.m. at Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.
Dec. 10-23: Wrapping for Kindness
Santa’s gift-wrapping elves will be on hand to wrap gifts for a donation the will benefit Operation Kindness from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 2201 Preston Road, Plano.
Dec. 11: Resource Center tour
Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]
Dec. 11: Grief support group
LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.
Dec. 11: GLFD holiday party
The Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas presents a holiday party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Musume, 2330 Flora St.
Dec. 13: Business Connections Mixer
GLBT Chamber presents its business connections mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Reunion District, 310 S. Houston St. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to Chamber members. GLBTChamber.com.
Dec. 14: The Final DFW Pride Happy Hour
All good things must come to an end. This is the final DFW Pride Happy Hour sponsored by TI Pride from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Monica’s Tex-Mex Cantina at the Cedars, 1326 S. Lamar St.
Dec. 14-16: Shimmer & Shine
The Turtle Creek Chorale presents its annual holiday spectacular on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.
Dec. 15: Gray Pride Holiday Party
Food, drinks, ornament making, games and prize for best holiday attire from 5-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.
Dec. 18: Classic Chassis Car Club
See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.
Dec. 25: Christmas
Dec. 31: Celebration honors Carol and Angela
Celebration Community Church honors retiring pastor the Rev. Carol West and her wife Angela from 7 p.m,-midnight at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.
JANUARY
Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
Jan. 8: Grief support group
LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.
Jan. 22: Grief support group
LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.