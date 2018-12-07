DECEMBER

Through Jan 11: Branch Out Dallas

The City of Dallas will provide residents a tree at no cost. Register online at GreenDallas.net or for assistance go to any Dallas Public Library.

Dec. 7: An enchanted Evening Under the Mistletoe

Federal Club party from 8-11p.m. At the Old Red Museum, 100 S. Houston St.

Dec. 8: The Teddy Bear Party

Annual party that collects teddy bears for children at Children’s Health from 8 p.m.-midnight at the F.I.G., 1807 Ross Ave. #167. $50 and a 24” teddy bear.

Dec. 8: Lost Souls Toy Drive

Tacky sweater competition and toy drive benefits Adelfa Callejo Elementary School from 6-9 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 8: Bells, Baubles & Baptist Women

Holiday celebration featuring the Austin Baptist Women with proceeds benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network at 7 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $10.

Dec. 8-9: Pet photos with Santa

Photos of the family and your pets in holiday attire with Santa includes one framed and a flash drive of the others for $25 benefiting Operation Kindness from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pet Food Pantry, 3955 Belt Line Road, Addison.

Dec. 9: Stocking Auction

Annual holiday auction benefits Legacy Counseling Center from 7-10 p.m. at Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 10-23: Wrapping for Kindness

Santa’s gift-wrapping elves will be on hand to wrap gifts for a donation the will benefit Operation Kindness from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 2201 Preston Road, Plano.

Dec. 11: Resource Center tour

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the center’s community center from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to [email protected]

Dec. 11: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 11: GLFD holiday party

The Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas presents a holiday party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Musume, 2330 Flora St.

Dec. 13: Business Connections Mixer

GLBT Chamber presents its business connections mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Reunion District, 310 S. Houston St. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to Chamber members. GLBTChamber.com.

Dec. 14: The Final DFW Pride Happy Hour

All good things must come to an end. This is the final DFW Pride Happy Hour sponsored by TI Pride from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Monica’s Tex-Mex Cantina at the Cedars, 1326 S. Lamar St.

Dec. 14-16: Shimmer & Shine

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents its annual holiday spectacular on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

Dec. 15: Gray Pride Holiday Party

Food, drinks, ornament making, games and prize for best holiday attire from 5-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 18: Classic Chassis Car Club

See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: Celebration honors Carol and Angela

Celebration Community Church honors retiring pastor the Rev. Carol West and her wife Angela from 7 p.m,-midnight at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.

JANUARY

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Jan. 8: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

Jan. 22: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.