DECEMBER

• Through Jan 11: Branch Out Dallas

The City of Dallas will provide residents a tree at no cost. Register online at GreenDallas.net or for assistance go to any Dallas Public Library.

• Dec. 14: The Final DFW Pride Happy Hour

All good things must come to an end. This is the final DFW Pride Happy Hour sponsored by TI Pride from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Monica’s Tex-Mex Cantina at the Cedars, 1326 S. Lamar St.

• Dec. 14-16: Shimmer & Shine

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents its annual holiday spectacular on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

• Dec. 15: Gray Pride Holiday Party

Food, drinks, ornament making, games and prize for best holiday attire from 5-7 p.m. at Resource Center,

5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 15: EqualiTea: Trans Experiences

Join a conversation about the transgender experience and learn more about local resources with former Mayor Jess Herbst and Carter Brown from 3-5 p.m. at

J. Erik Jonsson Library, 1515 Young St.

• Dec. 16: GALA Youth

White elephant gift exchange. Bring a wrapped gift worth no more than $15. Pizza provided but bring something sweet to share. Ugly sweater contest too.

From 6-8 p.m. at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton. RSVP at [email protected]

• Dec. 18: Classic Chassis Car Club

See, share and enjoy classic cars the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: Celebration honors Carol and Angela

Celebration Community Church honors retiring pastor the Rev. Carol West and her wife Angela from 7 p.m.-midnight at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 8: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 12: LGBT Family Building Conference

Comprehensive LGBT family building conference includes two fertility physicians who are part of the LGBT community, donor egg agency, surrogacy agency, donor sperm bank, attorney specializing in surrogacy and adoption, third party reproduction psychologist, parents who have built their families through donor egg and surrogacy and adoption, as well as gestational carriers and egg donors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at LGBT Babies, 6750 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 209, Irving. Register at TheDonorSolution.lpages.co.

• Jan. 19: Halftime Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• Jan. 19: Scarborough Faire auditions

Come be a part of a theater experience like no other. Auditions for volunteer lane performers (actors and musicians) for Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s performing company — Scarborough Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA) — will be held 9 a.m.–noon and 1:30–4:30 p.m. Auditions are by appointment at [email protected]

• Jan. 22: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 29: Eat for Change

Support AIDS Walk South Dallas from 5-9 p.m. at Chipotle, 4330 Lemmon Ave.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 1-2 Out for Health

Out for Health is a medical conference organized by students from Texas Health Science Centers across the state to address the needs of the LGBT population. Offers continuing education credits. Students $15, General $50, Healthcare professionals $120. UNT Health Science Center,

Medical Education Training Building, 1000 Montgomery St.,Fort Worth. Register at UNTHSC.edu/OutForHealth.

• Feb. 9: Love Equality

The Equality Texas Dallas Steering committee presents Love Equality, a nice of dancing with drinks and light food, benefitting Equality Texas, will be held from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. Ste. 107. Advance tickets are $50 until Dec. 31, and $75 from Jan. 1-Feb. 1, online at Secure.EveryAction.com/HZCrJuU7wUaaHFlftkj1Sg2. Tickets at the door $100.

• Feb. 12: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 26: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

MARCH

• March 12: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 15-17: Blinded: Turtles Rock Out

The Turtle Creek Chorale sings classic rock — Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Meatloaf, Queen — on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

• March 16: House of DIFFA: Futuro

A fashion experience that provides an exciting mix of philanthropy, theatrics and DIFFA’s legendary runway production at 6 p.m. at the Omni Hotel Dallas, 555 S. Lamar St. Tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

• March 23: AIDS Walk South Dallas

• March 26: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 30: Toast to Life: Bootlegger’s Ball

Steve Kemble hosts with the Singapore Slingers and DJ Blake Ward at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. Tickets at MyResource Center.org/ToastToLife.

• March 30: Casino Night

Tyler Area Gays presents Wild, Wild West at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway, Tyler. Need 3 people to sponsor tables at $250 each. Contact TAG at

[email protected]

APRIL

• April 9: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 19: First Passover seder

• April 20: Beth El Binah community seder

Congregation Beth El Binah Passover seder at 6:30 p.m. at Deli News, 17062 Preston Road. $60.

• April 21: Easter

• April 23: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

MAY

• May 2: 2019 Way Forward luncheon

Luncheon, awards and fashion show supporting Bryan’s House

• May 14: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 28: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

JUNE

• June 1: Miller Lite Music Festival

The Pride festival moves to the Esplanade in Fair Park.

• June 7-9: You Are Light

Based on the work of Brene Brown, The Turtle Creek Chorale focuses on the role of music in shaping what we think about ourselves and how we love others with personal stories of challenge and triumph on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is state Rep.-elect Jessica Gonzalez; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

Jess Herbst, pictured, former mayor of New Hope, Texas, and Black Transmen founder Carter Brown will lead a discussion on the transgender experience and local resources Saturday. See listings for details.