GALECA — the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, a society of about 200 gay critics (including me) — has voted for its annual Dorian Awards for excellence in film and television, and declared the queer romance Call Me By Your Name the best film of 2017. The movie, starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer who enjoy a summer together in 1983 Italy, has been nominated for four Oscars. It also won awards for best LGBTQ film, best actor (Chalamet), best supporting actor (Michael Stuhlbarg as Chalamet’s understanding dad) and the “rising star” award for Chalamet. Jordan Peele, the comedian-turned-filmmaker whose Get Out was the cultural touchstone of 2017, was the top individual winner. Not only was he recognized as author of the best screenplay, but was also winner of the Wilde Artist of the Year (honoring a groundbreaking force in film, TV and/or theater) and tying for Wilde Wit of the Year (with Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon), a award honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations challenge and amuse.

The group’s Winners Toast will be held on Feb. 24 in L.A. recognizing the recipients.

Below is the full list of winners, as well as as the nominees.

Film of the Year: Call Me By Your Name. Nominees: BPM; Get Out; Lady Bird; The Shape of Water.

LGBTQ Film of the Year: Call Me By Your Name. Nominees: BPM; Battle of the Sexes; A Fantastic Woman; God’s Own Country.

Director of the Year (for film or television): Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. Nominees: Seam Baker, The Florida Project; Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water; Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name; Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk; Jordan Peele, Get Out.

Film Performance of the Year (Actor): Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name. Nominees: Nahuel Perez Biscayart, BPM; James Franco, The Disaster Artist; Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour.

Film Performance of the Year (Actress): Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. Nominees: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie, I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird; Daniela Vega, A Fantastic Woman.

Film Supporting Performance of the Year (Actor): Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name. Nominees: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project; Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name; Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water; Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Film Supporting Performance of the Year (Actress): Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. Nominees: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound; Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip; Allison Janney, I, Tonya; Michelle Pfeiffer, Mother!

Screenplay of the Year: Jordan Peele, Get Out. Nominees: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name; Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird; Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water; Martin McDonaugh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Foreign Language Film of the Year: BPM. Nominees: A Fantastic Woman; First They Killed My Father; The Square; Thelma.

Documentary of the Year (film, TV or DVD release): Faces Places. Nominees: Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story; The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson; Jane; Kedi.

Visually Striking Film of the Year: The Shape of Water. Nominees: Blade Runner 2049; Call Me By Your Name; Dunkirk; Wonderstruck.

Unsung Film of the Year: God’s Own Country. Nominees: BPM; Beach Rats; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women; Wonderstruck.

Campy Flick of the Year: Mother! Nominees: Baywatch; The Disaster Artist; The Greatest Showman; I, Tonya.

TV Drama of the Year: Big Little Lies. Nominees: The Crown; Feud: Bette and Joan; The Handmaid’s Tale; Twin Peaks: The Return.

TV Comedy of the Year: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Nominees: Better Things; GLOW; The Good Place; Will & Grace.

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Nominees: Difficult People; Sense8: Transparent; Will & Grace.

TV Performance of the Year (Actor): Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return. Nominees: Clare Foy, The Crown; Jessica Lange, Big Little Lies; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies.

TV Performance of the Year (Actress): Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies. Nominees: Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI Halftime Show; Brendan McCreary and John Mulvaney, “I’m Gay,” Big Mouth; Pink, “Beautiful Trauma,” American Music Awards; Sasha Velour, “So Emotional,” RuPaul’s Drag Race.

TV Musical Performance of the Year: Kate McKinnon, “Kelllyanne Conway!,” Saturday Night Live. Nominees: Aziz Ansari, Master of None; Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter; Alexander Skaarsagard, Big Little Lies.

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Nominees: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; Late Night with Seth Meyers; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; The Rachel Maddow Show.

Unsung TV Show of the Year: American Gods. Nominees: Dear White People; Difficult People; At Home with Amy Sedaris; The Leftovers.

Campy TV Show of the Year: Feud: Bette and Joan. Nominees: Dynasty; Riverdale; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Will & Grace.

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star Award: Timothee Chalamet. Nominees: Harris Dickinson; Tiffany Haddish; Daniel Kaluuya; Daniela Vega.

Wilde Wit of the Year Award: Jordan Peele and Kate McKinnon (tie). Nominees: Samantha Bee; Stephen Colbert; John Oliver.

Wilde Artist of the Year: Jordan Peele. Nominees: Guillrmo del Toro; Greta Gerwig; Patty Jenkins; David Lynch.

Timeless Star: Meryl Streep.

— Arnold Wayne Jones